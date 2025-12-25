Melfort Mayor highlights business and fundraising in 2025

Melfort Mayor Glenn George saw many highlights in the first year of his second term as mayor in 2025.

In a year-end interview, George highlighted not only the business of council but also the many events and fundraisers in the city. He pointed to one major project that was completed as far as the infrastructure for the city as a highlight.

“I thought as far as the business of running the city goes, the big thing is we constructed a new engineered landfill,” George said. “It’s scheduled to open in the spring of 2026.”

George said the City has completed the majority of the regular paving, sidewalk and sewer projects, with one still to be completed in the spring. He also highlighted some new business ventures opening or soon to open.

“Redhead Equipment is building. They’re closed in for winter. They hope to open in second quarter of 2026, which is fantastic.”

He said that all of the new businesses in Melfort were a positive because it means more business and more people.

The UFA Cardlock opened on Hodgins Drive in Melfort in 2025 and the agent is Jesse Trach, who was raised in Melfort. If offers 24/7 access to agricultural and commercial users.

He also highlighted events like the Ripley Rumble PBR event in May.

“They brought that PBR Professional Bull Riders and made an impressive amount of money and donated all the profits to three local organizations, the Melfort Fire and Rescue, North Central Healthcare Foundation, and Youth Matters.

Thomas Motors also hosted a demolition derby in June in conjunction with the grand opening of their new power sports building.

“It was a good fundraiser and the profits from it ($8,000) went to Melfort Fire Department and $2,500 to Melfort Daycare,” he said.

George said the Melfort business community has always been helpful but this year it seemed extra supportive.

“It’s like people are getting involved,” he said. “Mark Ripley has done that at Ripley Ford. After one year he sort of woke the whole community up and is starting to make things happen. I think that’s really good for Melfort to wake up the business community more than anything.”

George also pointed to Youth Matter, Melfort Arts Council, and Melfort Youth Evolution partnering together after the City of Melfort approved their joint proposal to make the Historic Post Office building their new shared space in September.

Beginning Oct. 1, the three organizations will officially begin utilizing the landmark building in Melfort’s downtown, marking a new era of collaboration, creativity and community engagement.

This is also in conjunction with an organization looking to bring the Historic Post Office to full usage.

“They’ve joined with a group that wants to restore the historic post office,” George explained. “Eventually they’ll become one group, but for right now they have to get all their ducks in a row, but I think it’s fantastic.”

The project in the Historic Post Office group has 2025 Melfort Citizen of the Year Dr. Yemi Laosebikan among its members. George said that the building is significant but also was in need of some advocacy.

“The historic value is unbelievable and I’m sure Dr. Yemi doesn’t want you to mention his name, but he’s the driving force between the group that wants to restore the place,” George said. “I think next year we’ll be able to give you some really positive vibes on that.” George also highlighted the Melfort Mustangs winning back-to-back Cantera Seeds Cups as champions of the SJHL.

In December members of the Melfort Fire Department were honoured in Regina with Premier’s Commendation Medals. From 2012-2018 the award recognized Saskatchewanians, individually or in groups, who have conducted themselves bravely or meritoriously.

In 2025, the program was revived to honour those who responded to the 2025 wildfire threats for their extraordinary efforts during the 2025 wildfire season.

The Dec. 2 ceremony recognized the volunteer and municipal fire departments, and type 2 firefighters who heroically protected communities and supported the Saskatchewan people when they were in need.

“It was for our exceptional efforts in that 2025 wildfire season,” George said. “We sent our truck and four guys up there three or four different times. It was quite a dedication from our fire department.

“It was, good that we had a spare truck that we could send up there and, all those kinds of things. Our local fire department distinguished themselves.”

George also highlighted the recent Dancing With the Stars fundraiser for the North Central Healthcare Foundation which raised more than $100,000 for paediatric equipment,

“That’s another thing that was really positive that happened in Melfort,” he said.

George noted that December is a busy time in Melfort, with the longstanding Christmas Castle at the Historic Post Office, also spearheaded by Dr. Yemi, the Christmas Village at the Melfort Museum, Twinkle Tours in Melfort and the annual Skate With Santa, among other events.

“It really brings Melfort and citizens together for a common good, ‘let’s get together, let’s work together,’ something fun for the volunteers and I really like that,” he said.

George also had a Holiday greeting on behalf of himself for the citizens of Melfort.

“On behalf of myself, Mayor Glenn George, Melford City Council, city staff and administration, I want to wish you and your loved ones a very Merry Christmas. This season is a wonderful reminder of the community spirit that makes Melfort such a special place to live, work and play,” George said.

“As we look ahead to the New year, let’s continue supporting one another and building a vibrant, welcoming community together. Here’s to a safe, bright, and inspiring 2026 filled with new opportunities, meaningful connections and shared successes,” he concluded.