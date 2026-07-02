Melfort looking forward to 10th annual Back Alley Tour

The Back Alley Tour returns to Prince Albert for its 10th edition on July 16.

The event runs from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. and features a wide range of talented local artists who will showcase their work in a variety of genres and mediums.

Back Alley Tour organizer Sandra Dancey said the goal is to give local artists more exposure.

“There are lots of very talented artists who live in our neighborhood, who are international in some cases (and) fairly well known,” Dancey said. “I can’t really name them all. There are more than 50 others that I feature in my gallery in Melfort and a lot of them are part of the Back Alley Tour.”

The Back Alley Tour is a one day outdoor festival that features artists of all kinds from Northern Saskatchewan. The tour will be held in Melfort but the artists come from Prince Albert, Nipawin, Saskatoon, Tisdale, Carrot River and all parts of the northeast.

There will be more visual artists, wood carving, paintings, metal work, jewelry, pottery and so on.

“Life will be pretty boring without the arts so it’s nice that people come out and support all of the talented people that we have in the neighborhood,” Dancey said. “We really appreciate the support that we get from businesses in the neighborhood.”

Submitted photo.

The Lenvale Elevators perform at the 2025 Melfort Back Alley Tour. The group was one of 15 musical acts that took the stage at last year’s event. The 2026 tour is scheduled for July 16.

Dancey said they try to have a mix of exhibits and entertainment so families with kids can enjoy the event.

“There are artists who focus on kid friendly things and we have lots of teenagers who like to do fun things with the younger kids,” she explained.

Dancey said their 10th anniversary is a big deal, and the lineup of artists reflects that. The event will feature and entertainment stage with musicians from all over the area, including the Lenvale Elevators, The Turner Family, Trevor Bragg, the Tisdale Summer Band, and more.

“We are doing this to help support the event, support the community and support Sandra who is organizing the whole Back Alley Tour,” said Shaun Dancey, who be in charge of running the entertainment stage and will also be performing with the Lenvale Elevators and with Trevor Bragg. “Everyone should come and be part of this great day of art and music, and visiting and generally socializing. That is so important these days.”

Gabi Rayne is one of several musicians who will perform at the event. Rayne and said she always enjoys taking part in the event.



“It’s nice when a small town gets together and does something like this,” Rayne said. “Sometimes when you live in a small town people don’t really like to leave the house. It’s nice to have so many people come up to support the community.”



This year’s event will be Rayne’s second appearance at the Back Alley Tour. The local songwriter plans to play some of her new original compositions on the Entertainment Stage.



“I hope that the weather cooperates and everyone comes out and have lots of fun,” she said.



