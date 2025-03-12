Melfort Lacrosse Association hosting Try It Night

Nicole Goldsworthy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SaskToday.ca

MELFORT – The Melfort Lacrosse Club is hosting a one-night-only Try It day at the Kerry Vickar Centre on March 19.

Saskatoon Rush players will be in attendance to help the kids with drills and give them a chance to interact.

Participants will be provided lacrosse sticks if needed. Anyone coming to try it will be required to bring a helmet and gloves.

Kids under seven and under nine will take part from 5:30 to 6:45 p.m., while under-11 and under-13 groups will run from 7 to 8:15 p.m.

Travis Grinde, president of the Melfort Lacrosse Association, said the club started in Melfort in 2006. There are approximately 60 registered lacrosse players.

The Melfort Lacrosse Club’s home is at the Northern Lights Palace in Melfort after the Melfort Mustangs complete their season. Until then, they practice at the Kerry Vickar Centre and the Star City community rink.

Grinde said, “Our teams consist of both boys and girls, but around 10 per cent would be girls. We’d like to have a minimum of three coaches per team.”

The Melfort Lacrosse Association is a non-profit sports organization run by a volunteer board.

“We are motivated to grow the sport in Melfort and encourage anyone who may be on the fence about trying it out to get in touch with us or come out to our Try It night on the 19th.”