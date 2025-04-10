Melfort fire department called to house fire

Nicole Goldsworthy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SaskToday.ca

MELFORT – The Melfort fire department was called out to a house fire just east of Melfort on March 28. No one was injured.

At 3:25 a.m., the MFD was dispatched to a house fire with a reported chimney fire. Leonard Whitney, fire chief, said.

“Upon arrival, the home was found full of smoke, with flames beginning to poke through the exterior walls.”

“Crews immediately began an exterior attack to knock down the progress of the fire. The portable pond was also set up, and tanker 221 began shuttling water back and forth from Melfort.”

Seven firefighters attended the fire. Four units were at the scene. The command unit, rescue unit, an engine and a tanker attended the fire.

Fortunately, everyone in the house was able to make it out safely before MFD arrived.

Whitney said, “It was a fire that started in the chimney of a wood stove. No one was injured, everyone got out of the house safely. MFD were on scene for five hours.”