Melfort family displaced after south-side house fire Dec. 21

Nicole Goldsworthy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SaskToday.ca

MELFORT — A Melfort family of five lost their home to a fire Sunday morning.

Melfort Fire Department crews were dispatched at 11:06 a.m. on Dec. 21 to reports of a structure fire. Upon arrival, firefighters observed flames and heavy smoke coming from two front windows of the residence.

Two interior attack teams entered the building and were able to knock down the flames quickly, according to the fire department.

All occupants were able to exit the home safely on their own, and the homeowner was also able to rescue the family dog from its kennel.

Melfort Fire Department thanked its members for their response, as well as partners with the RCMP and SaskPower for their assistance at the scene.

A GoFundMe campaign has since been launched by Alicia Yaremy to support her daughter, Ashlynn Rogers, her husband, Brandon March, and their young family, who returned home from a birthday breakfast in Melfort to find their house engulfed in flames.

While the family was able to save their chihuahua, nearly all of their belongings were lost. Funds raised will help cover immediate needs, including clothing, baby supplies, food and other essentials, as well as a rental down payment. Donations have also helped replace Christmas gifts for the family’s two young boys and baby girl.

Community organizations have also stepped forward to help. The Melfort Lions Club said on social media it was “heartbroken” to learn that a local family of five lost their home to a fire during the holiday season.

The Lions Club is accepting physical donations, which can be dropped off with Sheri Meston at the Canalta Hotel until Dec. 24. Those looking for details on clothing sizes or specific needs are asked to text or call 306-921-7633.

Anyone unable to donate financially is encouraged to share messages of support and keep the family in their thoughts.