Melfort elects new council

Nicole Goldsworthy, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, SASKTODAY.ca

MELFORT – The 2024 City of Melfort municipal election ballots have been counted and a new council has been elected.

The new council as elected by the citizens of Melfort are the following: Adrian Bourgeois, Bria Enge, Rick Fettis, Seth MacNaughton, Tara Muntain and Trent Mitchell.

The re-elected councillors were Tara Muntain, Trent Mitchell and Brian Enge. The new council will work along side acclaimed mayor, Glen George for the next four years.

The official results will be declared by the Returning Officer by noon on Nov. 14. Click here to find the results.

The Swearing-In Ceremony will take place at city hall on Tuesday, Nov. 19 at 5 p.m.

“We would like to extend a thank you to all councillor candidates for putting their names forward,” the City of Melfort stated.