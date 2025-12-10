Melfort Daycare Co-operative reject offer and in strike position

Employees at the Melfort Daycare Co-operative are in a strike position.

CUPE 5080 members, including early childhood educators, childcare providers and cooks at the Melfort Daycare Co-operative, have rejected the employer’s last offer following a unanimous strike vote earlier this fall.

Members voted 100 per cent in favour of strike action on Oct. 16 after a difficult round of bargaining. On Dec. 2, members rejected the employer’s last offer, citing concessions on seniority and two-tier wage increases as key concerns.

“Our members work tirelessly to ensure children are learning in a safe and healthy environment each day,” Sera Jones, bargaining committee member said in a release.

“We take pride in the care we provide and the relationships we have built with families.”

“This has been a challenging round of bargaining,” added Jones. “We want a fair, reasonable deal at the table.”

CUPE 5080 has launched a letter writing campaign encouraging members of the community to ask the Melfort Daycare Co-operative Board to return to negotiations and reach a fair deal with their workers.

“Childcare workers deserve respect and working conditions that reflect the value of their work,” Kent Peterson, president of CUPE Saskatchewan said in a release. “We call on the employer to come back to the table and negotiate a fair deal.”

CUPE represents over 300 childcare workers across the province.