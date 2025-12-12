Melfort celebrates season with full lineup of holiday events

Nicole Goldsworthy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SASKTODAY.ca

MELFORT — The City of Melfort has released its December schedule of community events, outlining a range of holiday activities including the 75th annual Wingding, Skate With Santa and the Twinkle Tour.

In a social media post, the city said that from skating with Santa to holiday light tours, residents will find plenty of festive activities throughout the season. “There is no better place to celebrate the holidays than right here in Melfort,” according tot he post.

The month begins with the 75th annual Wingding, held Dec. 13 at the Kerry Vickar Centre. Doors open at 1 p.m., with bingo running from 1:30 to 8 p.m. Participants can try their luck at winning a variety of Christmas prizes.

On Dec. 14, families are invited to Skate With Santa at the Northern Lights Palace Arena from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Admission is by donation to the Salvation Army Christmas Hamper Program. Attendees are encouraged to bring an unwrapped toy, food item or cash donation. The event will feature skating, music and hot chocolate for all ages.

The holiday season continues Dec. 22 with a Twinkle Tour, running from 6 to 8 p.m. The tour begins at the Kerry Vickar Centre and is free to attend. Families can stop at the Kerry Vickar Centre to visit Santa and Mrs. Claus, pick up hot chocolate, tour maps, scavenger hunt sheets and bingo cards, and then head out to explore Melfort’s festive lights.

The city said the lineup offers something for everyone and encourages residents to take part in the community celebrations throughout the month.