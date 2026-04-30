Melfort and District Chapter of the Superannuated Teachers Association Report

Submitted

Some 13 members attended a meeting of the STS Chapter on April 15, 2026 at the Melfort Curling Club. President Jerome Linnel opened the meeting attending to some business items. Secretary Anna Wehrcamp read the minutes of the last meeting and reviewed the organizations that have received donations from this Chapter over the last several years– these being the Ag Society of Melfort, the Golf course, Food Bank, MCDowell Foundation and Parkland.

It was decided also that this Chapter will make a bid to host the STS Provincial Golf Tournament in 2027.

The rest of the meeting involved reviewing the resolutions which will be considered at the AGM of the Provincial Organization in Saskatoon May 2026. Delegates attending will be Jerome Linnel, Kerry Beuker and Michelle Strueby-Howzer.

Lunch was enjoyed by all.

Our next meeting will be the windup meeting on Wednesday May 27, 2026 at the Golf Course beginning at 4:30 p.m.

Watch for details of our next meeting in our next newsletter.