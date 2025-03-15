Meeting brings agencies together to tackle Prince Albert homelessness after release of new data

Jayda Taylor

Daily Herald Contributor

A public discussion on new homelessness data in Prince Albert is bringing together agencies to help ensure that everyone has access to support.

On Friday, the River Bank Development Corporation hosted a meeting to discuss the city’s latest Point-in-Time (PiT) count, which gives a snapshot of how many people identify as homeless on a particular day.

“One of the critiques on PiT count data is no one knows what happens with it,” said Project Officer Diana Rodas.

“Up until today we didn’t have any conversations about the report after it was released, so I think the intent with having these public conversations is to help folks have the opportunity to ask questions, learn about the information.”

On Oct. 23, 2024, volunteers and participating agencies counted 230 people identifying as homeless — double from the last count in 2022. They also collected data from a survey from Oct. 22 to 24, which had 190 participants.

Out of the 230 people counted, 190 said they were unsheltered, meaning they were not couch surfing, using a shelter, or a transitional centre.

Other stats include 90 per cent identifying as Indigenous, 82 per cent struggling with substance use and 66 per cent having a mental disorder.

The survey asked participants about barriers to housing. Finances were by far the most common roadblock, followed by mental health and criminal history. Eviction was the primary factor for people losing housing.

This was the first year the PiT count included data from correctional facilities. Through a partnership with the Saskatchewan Health Authority, mental health and addictions counsellors interviewed people being released within two weeks from the PA Correctional Centre and Pine Grove Correctional Centre.

These facilities counted 61 people experiencing homelessness. However, the report notes that this data is limited because of only one counsellor conducting interviews per facility.

Ninety-five per cent of participants said they had been homeless prior to being incarcerated. Most did not have secured housing for after their release.

‘They feel ashamed,’ says legion about veteran support

Chad Wagner is the provincial executive director for the legion. The legion offers immediate and long-term support for veterans, including financial and housing assistance.

“The struggle is more so people knowing that our services exist,” he said.

“We just want to know, if other entities are seeing veterans, come to us because we have abilities to help them and maybe save some of their own resources for others.”

He added that people experiencing homelessness often don’t want to identify as a veteran. This makes the demographic especially difficult to track in statistics.

“People don’t identify as veterans because they feel ashamed. They feel as if ‘I shouldn’t be a veteran because I’m in this position,’ or otherwise they just don’t feel they’re a veteran because they didn’t do a tour.”

Wagner said he’s working on collaborating more with other agencies to connect veterans with the legion’s resources and to expand their own knowledge.

We want to understand trauma more, we want to understand addictions more, and so in order to do that we need to be able to work together.”

For Prince Albert’s PiT count, one person identified themselves as a veteran.

— with files from Jason Kerr