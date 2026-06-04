Meath Park childcare co-op moves closer to September opening

A group of Meath Park mothers who could not find local childcare are now helping build the kind of service they were missing.

The Meath Park Early Learning Cooperative is working toward a September opening for a licensed childcare centre inside Meath Park School. The centre will provide 39 licensed spaces for children aged 18 months to six years, with access to $10-a-day childcare.

Brittney Hoey, board chair and president of the cooperative, said the project began in March 2025 at a local play group, where several mothers realized they were facing the same problem.

“There was a bunch of moms at a play group in Meath Park, and we all were not at work because none of us had access to childcare in the surrounding area,” Hoey said.

The group started talking about what could be done to bring childcare to the community. Hoey said none of the mothers had ever had their children in childcare, and it became clear the lack of licensed spaces was affecting families across the area.

The cooperative has since received government funding through the Ministry of Education Early Years Branch and secured a partnership with Saskatchewan Rivers School Division. Two classrooms inside Meath Park School are being renovated into the new centre.

Hoey said the renovation is still underway. The work includes adding bathrooms, a kitchen, windows, electrical and framing to meet childcare regulations.

“They’re turning it into the childcare centre,” Hoey said. “We, as a board, have been working to understand the financials and governance, working on policies, procedures, all the behind the scenes kind of things, so that we are able to open the doors to families in September.”

The project comes as childcare access remains under pressure in Saskatchewan, especially in rural communities. The provincial government has said it is targeting remaining $10-a-day spaces toward areas where affordable childcare is not available, including rural, remote and high-need communities. Opposition childcare critic Joan Pratchler has argued rural economies are being affected when parents cannot find care and return to work.

The province has also defined $10-a-day childcare as covering 10 hours of care per day. Accoriding to the ministry, operators will be able to charge parents for additional hours if children need care beyond that limit. Pratchler has argued that could create added pressure for shift workers and rural families, especially when parents have to account for longer work days and travel time.

For Hoey, the issue is not abstract. She said some families have been driving children into Prince Albert or other centres for care, while other have stayed home because local options were not available.

Hoey said the Meath Park centre will be part of the $10-a-day system. Parents are expected to pay about $217.50 per month per child, with government funding covering the rest. The cooperative may also need to fundraise to help cover operating and programming costs.

The need is clear, she said. A community needs assessment completed last April identified 96 children under the age of six in the area who needed access to childcare.

Hoey has seen that pressure in her own family. She is a teacher with Saskatchewan Rivers School Division, but has not returned full time to the classroom since having children because she could not find childcare for all three of her children in one place.

“Several moms have not been able to return, or dads have not been able to return to the workforce since having children,” she said.

Hoey said some families have been driving children into Prince Albert or other centres for care. Others have stayed home because local options were not available.

The cooperative model was chosen after the group reached out to the Ministry of Education and was connected with Co-operatives First, an organization that helped them understand how to form and operate as a non-profit cooperative.

Staffing remains one of the major challenges. Hoey said the board has been searching for an executive director since March and is close to securing a candidate. Hiring the rest of the staff will come next.

“You need people with the right education to be able to work in a childcare centre,” she said.

Hoey said the project has received support from the RM of Garden River, the Village of Meath Park, the Resort Village of Candle Lake and Saskatchewan Rivers School Division. She said the centre will also help surrounding communities, including Paddockwood, Weirdale, Albertville and Foxford.

“This is a need for the community,” Hoey said. “Everyone deserves access to high-quality childcare services.”

She said the centre will support early learning, help families and strengthen the future of the rural area.

“It also supports the future of our rural community that desperately needs this,” she said.

arjun.pillai@paherald.sk.ca