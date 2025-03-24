Measles risk in Saskatchewan ‘ramping up’ after two cases confirmed by health authority

Larissa Kurz, Saskatoon StarPhoenix

The presence of measles in Saskatchewan is “accelerating” since the first case was confirmed last week and health officials are urging residents to get vaccinated against the serious disease.

Dr. David Torr, rural medical health officer for the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA), said two cases of measles — an adult and a child — have been confirmed in the southern region of the province.

“This is really ramping up pretty fast across the world and across our country and we may see the same in the province,” said Torr in a virtual news conference on March 21. “Another new case could appear anywhere in the province right now, so we really need everyone … to be on the alert.”

One case was confirmed in Swift Current the week of March 10, followed by a second case the week of March 17. A third presumed case is still being investigated.

The provincial health authority did not reveal a location for either of the latter two instances.

The cases are not thought to be linked, according to the SHA, but they have been associated with recent international travel. Officials say risk of exposure is high in the southwest region and they are watching out for secondary cases.

Positive measles cases have also been confirmed in Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, Manitoba, Alberta, the U.S. and Mexico.

Measles is considered highly contagious and spreads easily by air. Anyone with symptoms is encouraged to seek medical care after first calling ahead to mitigate potential exposure to other patients in waiting areas, said Torr.

The SHA says vaccination is the most effective protection against infection and advises residents to get at least two doses.

Most people born before 1970 have likely been exposed and are therefore considered protected without extra immunization, said the SHA. Anyone born after 1970 is advised to check their health records to ensure they have received two doses. Residents can check immunization records on MySaskHealthRecord or by calling a public health office.

