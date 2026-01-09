Meadow Lake RCMP charge three for drugs and weapon possession

Daily Herald Staff

The RCMP have charged two men and a woman after seizing methamphetamine, cocaine, weapons, and drug trafficking paraphernalia at a residence in Meadow Lake.

On Dec. 31, at around 2p.m., Meadow Lake RCMP executed a search warrant at a residence on Fifth Avenue East in Meadow Lake as part of a drug trafficking investigation.

At the residence, officers located and seized roughly 77 grams of methamphetamine, and roughly 56 grams of cocaine. They also seized two machetes, a hunting knife, an imitation firearm, bear spray, a baton, drug trafficking paraphernalia, and a sum of cash.

As a result of continued investigation, 31-year-old Kody McCallum from Meadow Lake is charged with possession methamphetamine and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose among other offences

Michael Ross, 28, from Meadow Lake is charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, using an imitation firearm in the commission of an offence and possession of property obtained by crime less than $5000.

McCallum and Ross were arrested at the residence the RCMP searched. McCallum is scheduled to appear in Meadow Lake Provincial Court on Jan. 9 while Michael Ross is scheduled to appear in Meadow Lake Provincial Court on Feb. 2.

Julianne Cardinal, 21, from Meadow Lake is charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, using an imitation firearm in the commission of an offence, possession of property obtained by crime less than $5000,

A warrant has been issued for Cardinal’s arrest. Meadow Lake RCMP are working to locate her and are asking the public to report sightings and information on her whereabouts.

She is described as 5’3 and around 130 pounds, with brown eyes, and brown hair. She also has a mole on her left cheek. The police are working on obtaining a recent photo of her.

Saskatchewan RCMP’s North Battleford Police Dog Services and Meadow Lake Combined Traffic Services Saskatchewan assisted in this investigation.