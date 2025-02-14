Me Time provides good medicine, naturally

Wendy Thienes

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The Shaunavon Standard

The 2025 Me Time collaboration between Grand Coteau Heritage & Cultural Centre, Shaunavon Wellness & Leisure and Shaunavon Library kicked off on February 4 with approximately 30 people in attendance at the Grand Coteau Heritage & Cultural Centre for an Introduction to Medicinal Herbs presented by Aurora Bowery from BAA Ranch.

Aurora taught attendees about a variety of common plants native, or possibly transplanted, to the area which have been, and continue to be, used for medicinal purposes. Dandelion, Milk Thistle, Raspberry Leaves, Willow Bark and Sage were among the plants featured in her presentation. Medicinal use of raw honey with its antibacterial, antifungal and antimicrobial properties was also touched on. Aurora has been working with medicinal herbs for 20 years, first developing homemade skincare products as a teenager to help treat eczema and psoriasis.

“While many medicinal plants are safe when proper dosage is followed, there are some plants that can be highly toxic if not used properly,” she said. “You need to proceed with caution and do your homework when working with and using medicinal herbs.”

She adds, “Old time medicine is still making an impact on modern medicine. It doesn’t replace modern medicine and pharmaceutical medicine is really important and has done wonders, but there is still a lot that can be learned from natural medicines.”

Aurora, together with her parents, operates BAA Ranch where they raise sheep, goats and operate ‘a modern pioneer farm’. The farm has a two-acre garden and a two-acre orchard.

“My earliest memories are of canning,” Aurora says. “We currently have 8000 jars of various canned goods in storage. There are four adults and three toddler boys on our farm and we only spend about $100 per month on groceries. If I can do or make something myself, I’d rather not pay someone else for it.”

Aurora also owns Prairie Roads Market in Shaunavon and creates soap, lotions and other products for her Prairie Witch Creations business. Samples of the Ouch-Ease salve that Aurora makes were provided to attendees. She defined teas and tinctures, lotions, salves and poultices, all common ways to administer medicinal herbs.

The evening was also part of the Grand Coteau Heritage & Cultural Centre’s Saskatchewan Archives Week celebration. A second event was Coffee Chat held on Friday, February 7 which featured the topic of heritage cookbooks.

Many cookbooks were on display during Aurora’s presentation and she spoke about her own family’s 157-year old heritage cookbook that was brought to Canada from Ireland, with recipes that she still uses today. A leather-bound book, The People’s Home Library, first published in 1913, remains a go-to more than 100 years later with sections on medicine, a section with recipes and another section on veterinary and animal health.

The book was a staple in most homes for decades and the Grand Coteau Heritage & Cultural Centre has a copy in its archives, too. Aurora still refers to this manual especially for veterinary advice on sheep and goats.

Funding support for the event was made available through Saskatchewan Council for Archives and Archivists, Sask Lotteries and SaskCulture through the Archives Week Grant Program, and to Shaunavon Dental Centre the Me Time sponsor for February.

Previous grant funding is not available for the 2025 Me Time events, so organizers are seeking local sponsors for other months throughout the year.

“Local businesses or organizations might choose a financial sponsorship which would be $300 for the month, or maybe two businesses could co-sponsor,” Director of Culture, Joanne Gregoire, encourages the community to consider a sponsorship opportunity says. “Businesses are also welcome to host a Me Time event at their establishment. For example, previous hosts have included Abide Home Goods and Shaunavon Co-Op Grocery Store. We also encourage individuals who might have a story, skill or experience to share to reach out to discuss opportunities for involvement as a presenter.”

Remaining February Me Time events are scheduled for February 15 featuring a presentation by Todd Bymoen on his Faith & Mental Health Journey, a February 19 Skate Night and a February 27 Mix & Mingle at Tee Kay’s Place & Social House. Me Time events are for Adults 18+.