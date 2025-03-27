McLetchie salutes teams he worked with for Nursing Excellence Award

Annual Med Gala raises over $170,000 for Boreal Healthcare Foundation

The Boreal Healthcare Foundation’s annual Med Gala was a special night for more than one individual on Saturday, March 22.

The gala, formerly known as the Doctor’s Gala, has expanded last year to celebrate nurses and collaborative healthcare teams in Prince Albert and wider Saskatchewan.

This year the Nursing Excellence Award was given to Andrew (Andy) McLetchie, who saluted the teams he works with for assisting him in winning the award.

“For me it’s just a recognition of, hopefully, the benefit I’ve had with the teams I’ve worked with and in recognition that in my time in Saskatchewan over the past 15 years here that I’ve contributed to the well-being of the health system and supported people to deliver care better,” McLetchie said.

McLetchie leads the SHA’s Integrated Northern Health (INH) portfolio and serves as Chief Nursing Officer. The INH is responsible for all hospitals, long-term care facilities, primary healthcare clinics, and community health centres in northeast and northwest Saskatchewan.

McLetchie said he got into nursing because his mom was a nurse but it took some time to get to that career. He is originally from Three Hills Alberta and was unsure of what his career would be.

“It wasn’t totally certain what I wanted to do at university,” he said. “I’d sort of thought medicine.

“I think coming from a small town to the University of Alberta, I struggled a bit and I started thinking about what else (was available). I think because of my mom’s influence, I chose nursing and it’s worked out.”

McLetchie said that he enjoyed helping people and being a part of a team that supported care. Another aspect he enjoyed was being able to get experience in different types of nursing.

“My first job was in Big River in the late 90s, while we still had a hospital there,” he said. “Then I think about a year later, I came to Prince Albert and worked here at the PA Vic.”

McLetchie enjoyed the experience in both Big River and Prince Albert. He said it was nice to work in a smaller community like Big River, and enjoyed the interesting work at a regional hospital.

“I had the privilege of working in numerous different places and different types of nursing before I went into management,” he said. “(I) ended up in northern management jobs through much of the past 20 years, and it has sort of become a passion to support northern Indigenous communities. This job within the Health Authority was a continuity of that.”

Michael Oleksyn/Daily Herald The Prince Albert Home Care Team received the Collaborative Care Award from Anchor Managed Solutions representatives Pat Kolysher and Muhammed Zeeshan at the Med Gala on Saturday at the Prince Albert Exhibition Centr

Boreal Healthcare Foundation executive director Cody Barnett and Malcolm Jenkins of the Malcolm Jenkins Family Foundation presented McLetchie with the award.

The Prince Albert Home Care Team received the Collaborative Care Award, which celebrates innovation in healthcare. Jusitn Monette represented the team.

The Prince Albert Home Care Team provides a number of services, including nursing care for acute and chronic conditions, personal care assistance to support daily living activities, and respite and home management services for families and caregivers.

The team serves nearly 200 clients at any given time, providing quality of life care outside an institutional setting.

Anchor Managed Solutions representatives Pat Kolysher and Muhammed Zeeshan presented the Collaborative Care Award to the Prince Albert Home Care Team.

Before the award, friends and associates honoured McLetchie and the Home Care Team for their service to the community in video presentations.

McLetchie thanked the Foundation for their efforts.

“I appreciate the work that they do,” he said. “I think being recognised by them (and) knowing how much they contribute to healthcare in Saskatchewan is really important.”

Funds raised from Saturday’s Gala will go into the foundation’s general fund. On Saturday, Boreal Healthcare Foundation raised $170,300 to support healthcare in Prince Albert, central, and northern Saskatchewan.

