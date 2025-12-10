McCagherty enjoying hot start since joining Raiders

It’s been a dream start to life in Prince Albert for Maddix McCagherty.

The 19-year-old forward has three goals in three games since coming over from the Wenatchee Wild in exchange for a pair of draft picks on Dec. 3. It’s even more impressive considering he joined the team on the road during a stretch where they played three games in three nights.

“It doesn’t even feel like I’m really (joining) a new team,” said McCagherty who had six goals and nine assists in 22 games with the Wild before being dealt. “It feels like everyone’s made me so welcome. I’ve really enjoyed it here so far.”

McCagherty had a little bit of help getting on the score sheet. His first goal in a Raider uniform came on Dec. 5 when Calgary Hitmen defenceman Axel Hurtig accidentally knocked the puck off his own goalie’s skate and into the net.

McCagherty received credit for the goal, and profited again from a favourable bounce the next night in Red Deer. Less than two minutes into the second period, the puck took a strange hop off the boards and bounced into the slot where McCagherty scooped it up and fired a wrist shot into the top right-hand corner.

While McCagherty benefited from a few favourable bounces, Raiders coach Ryan McDonald said it takes more than luck to score those goals. You have to be in the right place and the right time, something McDonald said the Kelowna product excels at.

“He puts himself in great spots—offensive spots inside the dots,” McDonald said after the victory over Red Deer. “His structure was great tonight, especially for a player coming in and learning all new things. He’s done a great job on the fly for us.”

McCagherty scored again the next night in Edmonton. The goal came 18 seconds after the Oil Kings took a 2-1 second period lead. Again, McCagherty was in the right place at the right time, grabbing a loose puck from behind the goal line and stuffing into the Edmonton net before goaltender Ethan Simcoe could slide across the crease.

McCagherty credited his linemates and the Raiders’ system for the hot start.

“I think the team plays such a great way,” he said. “We get a tonne of chances, and everyone plays the right way. Things have been going good. I’m hoping to just keep playing the right way and good things will happen.”

With nine goals in 25 games this season, McCagherty is on pace to smash his career single season high of 12, which he set in 62 games last year. While the Raider brass is grateful for the offence, they said it’s his all-round game that makes him effective.



“He can play in all situations throughout the line-up,” Raiders GM Curtis Hunt said in a press release shortly after acquiring McCagherty for a fourth round pick in 2026 and a sixth round pick in 2027.

“He will add speed and an element of physicality, but is also proven to have an adept touch around the net. We look forward to getting him in the lineup.”

“(He has) tremendous work ethic,” McDonald added. “Great two-way player. He gets into the hard areas (and) he’s hard on the forecheck.”

The Raiders have one more road game before McCagherty makes his home debut. They’ll take on the Swift Current Broncos at the InnovationPlex on Friday before facing the Lethbridge Hurricanes at the Art Hauser Centre on Saturday.

As a former Bronco, this won’t be McCagherty’s first time in either arena, but he’s looking forward to having the fans supporting him for the first time when he takes the ice in Prince Albert.

“I’m honestly super excited,” he said. “I remember whenever we were coming in and playing here the fans were always super loud and crazy. We love that, so I’m super excited. To be able to play every game home here, it’s going to be pretty cool. I’m looking forward to it.”

The Raiders face the Broncos at 7 p.m. on Friday. They return home to face the Hurricanes at 7 p.m. on Saturday, then travel to Saskatoon on Sunday to face the Saskatoon Blades at 4 p.m.

News and Notes:

• The Raiders will soon be without the services of defenceman Matyas Man and goaltender Michal Orsualk. Both players depart on Thursday to join the Czech World Junior team.

• Prince Albert Raiders forward Alisher Sarkenov scored the tying goal in the third period, then scored again in the shootout as Kazakhstan defeated Slovenia 5-4 in U20 World Championship Division I action. Kazakhstan currently sits fourth out of six teams with a 0-1-1-0 (wins-overtime wins – overtime losses – losses) record. They were off on Tuesday, but take on France on Wednesday.