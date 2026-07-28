Mayor says recent highway upgrades will help Prince Albert move from a “gateway city to a destination city’

Lexi Saldaña

Daily Herald

Mayor Bill Powalinsky was a key speaker and spoke about transitioning Prince Albert from “being a gateway city, to now becoming a destination point,” at an infrastructure press conference held by Saskatchewan’s Highways Minister Kim Gartner Monday afternoon.

The conference was held to provide the public updates on provincial highway, bridge, and culvert projects, all of which totalled around $77 million.

“We have transportation routes coming north, south, east, west into Prince Albert, and it’s with the help of folks like the Minister and the Cabinet and the government that we’re able to maintain those pieces of highway,” said Powalinsky.

Furthering the Mayor’s goal, he believes the Central Avenue Redesign Project–a project that will convert the city’s downtown core from a one-way to two-way traffic–allows for locals and visitors alike to have the opportunity to explore.

“Outside of town, you’ve got the opportunities in the RM and whatnot, but we’re all about regional economic development,” said Powalinksy. “Whether it’s stopping at the fuel stop or Friday’s Repairs north of town, that’s good for us and that makes us a destination city.”

He also commented on the importance of every mode of transportation to the community.

“I think industrial growth north of the city is going to drive the need for a second bridge, and quite possibly something that would go around the city conceivably, something that would stop dangerous goods from being shipped through the city, because I know that’s a concern,” he said.

CEO of Prince Albert and District Chamber of Commerce, Patty Hughes, also a key speaker at the press conference, said the city has a “critical access across the river,” and that “it is an economic corridor.”

“When the province invests in highways in and around Prince Albert, it’s investing directly in the strength and competitiveness of this region,” said Hughes. “For our community, these investments also mean safer travel for our residents, better access to healthcare and education, and stronger connections for Indigenous and northern communities that depend on Prince Albert as a regional hub.”

According to Minister Kim Gartner, Saskatchewan is a province with more than 26,500 kilometres of provincial highway network, the largest per capita highway network in Canada. Thus, the province relies heavily on these networks to move its export-based economy, distributing food, fuel, fertilizer, and other goods.

“Our industry partners rely on transportation to ensure our goods get to more than 160 markets around the globe safely and efficiently,” said Gartner. “As an exporting province, a strong transportation system is more than nice to have, it’s essential. And so is maintaining, improving, enhancing that system to protect Saskatchewan.”

Two key projects highlighted in the conference were the investment of $13.5 million into Highway 302 to expand it and $12.6 million into grading work to twin Highway 2.

“Highway 302 is seeing the Ministry of Highways invest an estimated $13.5 million to improve it from the 15th Street East, 15th Avenue intersection in the City of Prince Albert and stretch east for more than 11 kilometres,” said Gartner. “Highway 2 north of Prince Albert saw work to twin about six kilometres north of Red Wing Road to north of White Star Road. By the end of 2026, an estimated $12.6 million in grading work to twin this segment of highway and improve an adjacent service road with the Government of Canada and the Government of Saskatchewan each funding 50 per cent of the costs.”

According to the Government of Saskatchewan, other ongoing, completed, and planned infrastructure projects include:

• An estimated $6.9 million investment in temporary and permanent bridge solutions on Highway 165 at the Smoothstone River, which includes a temporary bridge already open to the public and a new permanent bridge set to be finished this year.

• An estimated $1.7 million to replace the Highway 304 bridge near Meadow Lake, which was damaged by spring flooding and is expected to be started and finished this year.

• An estimated $5.9 million to replace the Waterhen River Bridge on Highway 903 near Meadow Lake. Work began in the Spring and is expected to be completed this year.

• An estimated $7.3 million to replace the Clearwater Bridge on Highway 955 north of La Roche. Work is set to begin and be completed this year.

• An estimated $300,000 for bridge repairs on Highway 106 north of Smeaton and Highway 6 south of Melfort. Work is set to be finished by the end of summer.

• An estimated $7.6 million invested to improve more than 11 kilometres of Highway 106 near Narrow Hills Provincial Park. The project was completed in June.

• An estimated $4.5 million invested to improve nearly three kilometres of Highway 102 north of Missinipe. The project was completed this year.

• An estimated $9.3 million to reconstruct and resurface more than 16 kilometres of Highway 135 near Pelican Narrows. Work began in May and is expected to be completed this year.

• An estimated $4 million for culvert and bridge infrastructure improvements on Highway 35 north of Tisdale, the Highway 3 access road to Brancepeth and Highway 962 near Uranium City. Work is set to begin and expected to be completed this year.

• More than $3 million for seal coating projects on Highway 2 in the La Ronge area and Highway 4 in the Cochin area this construction season.

• An estimated $345,000 for seal coating more than six kilometres of HIghway 3 near Shellbrook this construction season.

According to the Government of Saskatchewan, the province has invested more than $14.6 billion in transportation infrastructure since 2008, improving more than 22,700 kilometres of highways across Saskatchewan.

“The investment in the area, Malford, Tisdale, Pelican, wherever it is, those are folks that come to Prince Albert,” said Mayor Powalinsky. “They need to travel safely, but the key thing is when you see one of those 60 kilometre an hour zones, slow down, enjoy the view. This is God’s country. Don’t drive through it like hell.”