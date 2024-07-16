Mayer withdraws name from consideration in Sask. Party PA Carlton nomination race

Prince Albert business owner, church pastor, and former Chamber of Commerce chair Meghan Mayer has withdrawn her candidacy for the Sask. Party nomination in Prince Albert Carlton.

Mayer announced last week that she was seeking the nomination, but announced her withdrawal in a statement sent out Monday morning. In it, Mayer said she decided to run in Prince Albert Carlton because there were no other candidates in the field. However, with new challengers now in the race, she believed it is in the best interest of the electoral process and the community to step aside.

“I want to express my sincere gratitude to everyone who has supported and encouraged me throughout this process,'” Mayer’s statement reads.

“This decision was made after careful consideration, and I am confident that stepping aside is the right choice at this time.”

The Daily Herald attempted to contact Mayer for an interview but did not hear back by press time. Patrick Bundrock the executive director for the Saskatchewan Party said Mayer voluntarily withdrew her nomination.

“We are very early in the process of the actual nomination,” Bundrock said. “We expect it to be wrapped up in about five to six weeks. Several other people have expressed an interest in the nomination, and one person has actually filed nomination papers, and they’re currently being reviewed.”

Mayer was Prince Albert Chamber of Commerce chair in 2017 and was also a director of the Downtown Business Development Board. Mayer has owned and operated a hair salon with her husband since 2011, and served as lead pastor of Embassy Church for the past seven years.

She stated that she remains committed to supporting the community and will continue to be engaged in Prince Albert to help make it be a great place to live, work and raise a family.

Mayer was the first candidate to seek the Sask. Party’s Prince Albert Carlton nomination since former MLA Joe Hargrave announced he would not run again. Hargrave was first elected in 2016, then re-elected in 2020, and was acclaimed as the Sask. Party candidate again in November 2023.

However, in May 2024, Hargrave announced he would not seek another term, saying he had discussed the issue with his family and believed he could not commit to another four years.

Longtime nurse Carolyn Brost Strom is the NDP candidate in Prince Albert Carlton after winning a contested nomination in September 2023.

The 2024 Saskatchewan provincial election must be held on or before Oct. 28.