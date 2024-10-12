Max Clunie Field celebrates grand re-opening Thursday night

A new era opened for Max Clunie Field on Thursday night.

A ribbon cutting ceremony and ceremonial kickoff took place prior to the Carlton Crusaders taking on the Saskatoon Centennial Chargers on Thursday night to celebrate the installation of new artificial turf on the football field and the resurfacing of the Harry Jerome track.

Among the delegates in attendance were Acting Board Chair Alan Nunn, trustees Barry Hollick, Grant Gustafson, Jaimie Smith-Windsor, Michelle Vickers, Bill Yeaman and director of education Neil Finch. Mayor Greg Dionne was in attendance on behalf of the city of Prince Albert.

Rusty Clunie, who is the vice-president of the Broda Group of Companies, spoke to the media after the ceremonies. The field is named after Max Clunie, who passed away in a plane crash in 2011.

Clunie, who is Max’s father, says it is special for him and his family to see the new artificial turf installed and for the first game to be played.

“It’s a full circle accomplishment to get done a vision. We start off with the idea of some lights and it has come a long ways in 12 years to have what we have today which is an unmatched world-class facility right here in the city. I’m very excited about it. I’m very passionate about this community and I can’t say enough how proud we are that in our son’s honor we’ve got it and the community gets to enjoy it.”

“In the face of tragedy, always comes a positive. When you lose a loved one like we did our son, it never leaves you. Things like this always make your ability to live through life and grief that much easier because of the reflection we see in recognizing him and the past and what we’ve been able to accomplish positively in our loss.”

Mike Hurd, the Superintendent of Facilities for the Saskatchewan Rivers School Division says the project of a new artificial turf surface and running track is much more complex then people realize.

“There’s a tremendous amount of work in engineering that goes into a field like this. I never thought it would be as much as it was. We’d never done a track or field project before so once we engaged our consulting people and decided on a supplier and a product and started going through details with them. Early in, we knew it was going to be a big job but we had the support of local contractors here that were part of the team. Everybody worked together and it’s just turned out to be a great facility and I’m just so happy that we got to use it. The icing on the cake has been able to play (on it) this year. We weren’t sure we were going to be able to and the weather turned bad but we got her done here in time and thanks to everybody’s cooperation.”

The newly renovated facility will have uses beyond the high school football games and track events. Taras Kachkowski is the president of the Prince Albert Minor Football and was in attendance for the festivities with an information booth to recruit new players to the program. Kachkowski also served as a member of the officiating crew for the inaugural game on the new field.

He says the improvements to Max Clunie Field have paid dividends for the sport in Prince Albert as a whole.

“It just shows how much our sport has increased its profile in the community and its popularity. I think it took a big step when the lights were installed and now that the field is in here and it’s a wonderful facility. We’re definitely excited to get our turn on it but of course tonight is about Carlton opening it up. We’re definitely excited to get our turn on it in a week and a half from now too.”

