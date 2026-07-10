Matty’s facelift brings new life to downtown Melville landmark

Andrea Moss

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SaskToday.ca

MELVILLE — One of Melville’s most recognizable businesses has a fresh new look, and residents are taking notice.

Matty’s Fun Centre, a fixture on Main Street for more than four decades, recently completed an exterior renovation that has transformed the appearance of its three-building operation. The project has earned praise from community members and recognition from city council as a positive investment in the downtown core.

Matty Stelmak, who now operates the family-owned business that has been a downtown Melville fixture since 1979, said the improvements were driven by a desire to modernize the property and create a more unified appearance.

“It was time to give the old building a facelift,” Stelmak said. “It looks really good and clean now, and we’re quite happy. The town is quite happy with it, too.”

The business spans three connected buildings that house the fun centre, diner and ice cream shop. Stelmak said the goal was to make the structures blend together visually while giving the property a fresh, modern look.

The renovation included new paint and updated colour schemes, with darker accents and trim helping tie the buildings together.

“When you’re across the street looking over, it really shines,” he said.

Stelmak said the project would have moved ahead regardless of whether funding was received.

The improvements were recently highlighted during a city council meeting, where councillors noted the positive impact the project has had on the appearance of the downtown area.

The reaction from residents has been overwhelmingly positive, with many describing Matty’s as one of Melville’s most enduring landmarks.

Social media commenters described Matty’s as a longstanding community landmark and gathering place that has played a significant role in Melville’s social life for generations. Many credited the Stelmak family with providing entertainment and a welcoming space for residents young and old, while noting the business has remained a constant presence through decades of change in the city’s downtown core.

The renovation comes at a time when many small communities are working to revitalize downtown business districts and encourage investment in aging commercial buildings.

Stelmak noted that Matty’s is currently the only operating business on its side of Main Street, making the upgraded storefront especially noticeable.

“We’re not moving anywhere,” he said.

The business is also preparing to expand its entertainment offerings with two new arcade-style attractions. One, called Jet Pong, involves players catching and throwing a ball that levitates on a stream of air, while Big Shot features an 85-inch interactive shooting gallery screen with carnival-style targets.

For now, however, it is the building’s new look that has become the talk of downtown.

After 47 years in business, Matty’s continues to serve as both a community gathering place and a reminder of Melville’s downtown history, now with a fresh coat of paint and a renewed presence on Main Street.