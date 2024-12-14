Matt Hossack returns to Saskatchewan Rush as NLL career goes full circle

Darren Zary

Saskatoon StarPhoenix

It’s a second go-round for Matt Hossack on the Saskatchewan Rush.

Both parties couldn’t be more excited about this reunion after they won a National Lacrosse League championship together back in 2018.

The Rush claimed Hossack in the Panther City Lacrosse Club dispersal draft during the off-season. Now they’re back together again as Saskatchewan (1-0) plays its National Lacrosse League home-opener Saturday night against the Halifax Thunderbirds.

“That’s the guy we wanted and that’s the guy we got,” says Rush co-coach Jimmy Quinlan, whose team welcomed back Hossack with open arms.

“He was very good when he left us and having to watch him grow on another team was tough, but to get him back is unbelievable. He’s a true professional on and off the floor. And he’s smart.

“For me, it’s his IQ. You never have to question his effort or his attitude. He’s always moving in the right direction for the group and we’re lucky to have him. We were happy he was there (available in dispersal draft).”

Hossack arrived back in Saskatchewan with nervous excitement.

Indeed, green and black butterflies floated around in his stomach.

“Talking to Keener (Rush general manager Derek Keenan) at the beginning of camp, I had butterflies again – it’s been probably been a few years,” admits Hossack, who was originally taken by the Rush in the second round, 14th overall, of the 2016 NLL Draft out of the Rochester Institute of Technology.

Taken by Panther City in the 2021 NLL expansion draft as the No. 1 pick, Hossack would be re-claimed by Saskatchewan, sixth overall, in this year’s Panther City dispersal draft.

“When I first went to Panther City, I had a lot of butterflies doing that because there are so many unknowns,” explains Hossack, a native of Port Perry, Ont.. “What I liked about coming back here is I know a lot of people and faces in the front office and all the lacrosse staff.

“That gives me a good feeling, having that sense of home and something I know, something already that I’m coming back to, but the butterflies came because there are so many new guys on the team and it’s a completely different group than what I’m used to. It’s certainly exciting for me.”

It’s a new-look defensive corps for Hossack with the likes of Bobby Kidd III, Isaac Ngyou, Connor McClelland, Matt Acchione, Jake Boudreau, Adam Jay, Jake Naso, Holden Garlent, Ryan Barnable and Jerrett Smith joining him and veteran Mike Messenger.

“I’m really excited about the group,” says Hossack, who captained Panther City. “I think it’s a lot better than what maybe I expected or what I saw from the outside and to see how much the guys care and what they’re working on at times, guys take feedback really well and they’re talking all the time. To see that each weekend, I feel we’ve gotten a little better towards achieving certain things and we’ve got to continue to do that.”

Through 114 pro games, the right-handed defenceman has scooped up 617 loose balls, caused 142 turnovers, scored 22 goals and added 55 assists.

“I certainly take pride in being the leader out there when it’s necessarily my turn to do that,” says Hossack.

“As a veteran, what you always go back to is you try to claim and capture some of that new energy that Acchione, Levi Anderson and those guys bring to the team because they’re so new, so fresh, and it reminds you of what it was like when you were a rookie in the league or new in the league. You try to continue to capture that and I think that’s really important.”

Hossack says he was able to come out of his shell in Panther City.

“I’m super grateful for that opportunity because I grew so much as a vocal leader, as someone who’s typically more quiet and a leader by example. That hasn’t changed. I’m still a little more of a leader by example but I’ve learned how to find my voice more and speak up when times are necessary and I think that’s the biggest part of my game and showing a little bit more emotion when it’s necessary to give guys a bit of a jump.

“As much as it stings a little to put so much effort into building the (Panther City) program down in Fort Worth there, there was definitely a sense of excitement to be able to come back around full circle and be back here in Sask.”

