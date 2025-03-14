Maryfield RSO show rebooked for March 30

Ryan Kiedrowski

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The World-Spectator

Back in December, the Maryfield Auditorium was set to host a first of its kind event for the venue. A group of 12 Regina Symphony Orchestra Chamber Players were coming to perform on Dec. 8, but a winter storm forced a cancellation of that show.

“There were road closures and nobody wanted to do any traveling from the city, which I don’t blame them,” explained Michelle Longman of the Maryfield Auditorium committee.

But all is not lost. The RSO performance has been rescheduled to March 30 with the same timeline as previously arranged.

“The doors will open at 1:30 pm, and before the show we have tea, dainties, and muffins downstairs, so you can come and visit before the show starts,” Longman said. “You can go up and get your seats at 2:30 pm, and the show starts at 3 pm.”

There are still some tickets left for the performance with prices set at $35 for adults, $25 for students, and children age five and under at $15.

“I’m hoping that everyone can we make it, that there are no bad roads or some freakish March snowstorm! They do a lot of community outreach, so this is just one more show for them to expand their reach as well,” Longman said.

The idea to host the RSO in Maryfield rose from a brainstorming session that culminated with bringing the symphony to town instead of the usual route of traveling to the city.

“It’s something new, it’s something a little different, and it saves people the trip from driving into the city,” Longman explained. “I came from Regina, I’m a transplant out here, so I miss doing some of these things. I thought, ‘how can we bring that out here’?”

Ticket sales go toward building maintenance, preserving the 86-year-old historic Maryfield landmark.

“Anyone who’s played on our stage has said the sound just carries, and it was built in the 1930s so it’s an old building, but they knew what they were doing,” Longman said.

Even renowned Regina guitar virtuoso Jack Semple praised the acoustics of the auditorium.

“We’ve had Jack Semple in the past, he really recommended playing in our building,” Longman said.

Live entertainment events in general are something the committee seeks to encourage, bolstered by a pair of recent sold-out performances from that funny-man from Tuffnell, Quick Dick McDick, plus last year’s stand-up show from the legendary (and also Saskatchewan homegrown) Brent Butt.

“It’s pretty amazing to see our theatre full—you don’t see it very often,” Longman said. “We don’t do it at movies, unfortunately, but these live events—it’s amazing to see a full theatre!”

Tickets for RSO in the Community can be obtained via text at (306) 646-7421 or my emailing maryfieldauditorium@gmail.com