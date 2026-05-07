Martensville’s Kinsmen Park Lake to be re-stocked with trout

Kevin Berger

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Clark’s Crossing Gazette

City of Martensville councillors passed a motion during their April 21 meeting to allow the local Kinsmen Club to restock Kinsmen Park Lake with trout in 2026 as part of a one-year pilot project.

During their January 27 meeting, council received a presentation from Steve Smith of the Martensville & District Kinsmen about the potential of re-stocking the lake with trout.

He indicated the club had received approval from Fisheries and Oceans Canada but needed a letter of support from the City of Martensville to proceed. The matter was referred to administration for further review.

Since then, Director of Recreation and Planning Roxane Melnyk said they had conversations with the Water Security Agency to determine if they had any concerns about trout migrating from the lake to the South Saskatchewan River.

“They noted that if flows are limited primarily to spring melt and occasional heavy rain events, there would be little opportunity for the trout to leave the lake,” Melnyk reported, noting the WSA did request a copy of the city’s Stormwater Master Plan to review the frequency of water flows between ponds.

Administration also identified a concern with the city’s stormwater management system, which could be impacted from the installation of a barrier or grate when the fish are re-introduced.

Finally, it was noted there are no designated fishing areas, docks or signage at the Kinsmen Park Lake, though the Kinsmen Club has indicated an interest in adding amenities to the lake if the program is successful.

Melnyk said the addition of a dock would have to meet certain standards and there was no funding in the budget this year for such a project. “There’s more to it than just throwing some wood planks down,” she said.

Ultimately, administration’s recommendation was to proceed with the fish re-stocking for a one-year pilot.

With the completion of the Stormwater Master Plan expected to happen this year, a review can take place after its completion to determine the project’s success.

As well, Melnyk said the project should only proceed if adequate signage is installed prior to the fishing season, warning anyone that attempts to fish from the lake that they are doing so at their own risk.

She noted that four signs would cost up to $1,000, which would be an unbudgeted expense. However, the cost of these safety signs could be funded through operational savings and efficiencies.