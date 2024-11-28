Martensville-Warman Early Years Family Resource Centre opens

Kevin Berger

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Clark’s Crossing Gazette

A grand opening was hosted on November 22 for the new permanent location of the Martensville-Warman Early Years Family Resource Centre (MWEYFRC) – a safe, welcoming space offering free programming and supports to families with children under the age of six.

Representatives from the various partners involved in the creation and operation of the MWEYFRC gathered at 7 Centennial Drive North in Martensville for the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

In truth, the centre has already been offering programming in the area since spring, but the staff lacked a permanent space; as such, they operated out of the Warman High School and ran programs in different city parks.

The permanent location, a former Credit Union in close proximity to local parks, was only secured this fall, and the public has been able to access the centre’s services since early October.

“In the short amount of time that we’ve been in our permanent location, we’ve seen an infinite amount of smiles and joy when families come to the centre, whether it’s for drop-in play or our most popular program, our Sip n’ Chat,” said centre co-ordinator Emily Martens.

The YMCA of Saskatoon is the main operating partner of the centre, in collaboration with Prairie Spirit School Division. DeAnn Mercier, CEO of the Saskatoon YMCA, said they also operate two other Early Years Family Resource Centres in the city: one location in Fairhaven that has been open since 2020, and another in Brighton that opened in 2024.

“These locations have since welcomed over 31,000 visiting families through their doors, and we know the centre in Martensville will be just as successful,” said Mercier.

While it is not a daycare, Mercier summarized the centre’s purpose as being “a space to play with your child, meet people and get advice from early childhood professionals, all for free.” The services provided are guided by four program pillars of early learning, parent education, family wellness and community information and referrals. Mercier noted the value of just being able to hear from other people that what you are going through as a new parent is normal, and it’s OK for your child to make a mess.

“Sometimes you just need to hear someone else say that, and you need a third space where you can get out of your house with your kids,” she said.