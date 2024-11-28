Martensville-Warman Early Years Family Resource Centre opens

Kevin Berger
Local Journalism Initiative Reporter
Clark’s Crossing Gazette
A grand opening was hosted on November 22 for the new permanent location of the Martensville-Warman Early Years Family Resource Centre (MWEYFRC) – a safe, welcoming space offering free programming and supports to families with children under the age of six.
Representatives from the various partners involved in the creation and operation of the MWEYFRC gathered at 7 Centennial Drive North in Martensville for the ribbon-cutting ceremony.
In truth, the centre has already been offering programming in the area since spring, but the staff lacked a permanent space; as such, they operated out of the Warman High School and ran programs in different city parks.
The permanent location, a former Credit Union in close proximity to local parks, was only secured this fall, and the public has been able to access the centre’s services since early October.
“In the short amount of time that we’ve been in our permanent location, we’ve seen an infinite amount of smiles and joy when families come to the centre, whether it’s for drop-in play or our most popular program, our Sip n’ Chat,” said centre co-ordinator Emily Martens.
The YMCA of Saskatoon is the main operating partner of the centre, in collaboration with Prairie Spirit School Division.
DeAnn Mercier, CEO of the Saskatoon YMCA, said they also operate two other Early Years Family Resource Centres in the city: one location in Fairhaven that has been open since 2020, and another in Brighton that opened in 2024.
“These locations have since welcomed over 31,000 visiting families through their doors, and we know the centre in Martensville will be just as successful,” said Mercier.
While it is not a daycare, Mercier summarized the centre’s purpose as being “a space to play with your child, meet people and get advice from early childhood professionals, all for free.”
The services provided are guided by four program pillars of early learning, parent education, family wellness and community information and referrals.
Mercier noted the value of just being able to hear from other people that what you are going through as a new parent is normal, and it’s OK for your child to make a mess.
“Sometimes you just need to hear someone else say that, and you need a third space where you can get out of your house with your kids,” she said.
Funding for the MWEYFRC is provided through the provincial Ministry of Education’s Early Years Branch.
Warman MLA Terry Jenson, who brought greetings on behalf of Education Minister Everett Hindley, said the provincial government has opened a total of 21 such centres in 19 communities, including Saskatoon and Regina, Prince Albert, Estevan and the Battlefords.
“The work done here ... and at all the Saskatchewan Early Years Family Resource Centres are making tremendous impacts on families throughout the province,” he said.
“I’m a parent, so I can relate. We didn’t have a facility like this when my kids were young. So it’s going to be a very, very beneficial space.”
As a lifelong educator, a parent and an uncle, Martensville Mayor Kent Muench indicated he was aware of how vital this type of support is for young children, not just in terms of their graduation rates from school but also in terms of their future success.
He added that in the communities of Martensville and Warman, “we really value a place that is safe and provides opportunities for families.”
Warman Mayor Gary Philipchuk also commented that as a teacher and former vice principal at Warman High School, he understood and personally witnessed the value of a solid early learning foundation and providing access to resources to families with young children.
He said he wished his parents had access to a centre like this when he had been younger.
“Being a parent and not having relatives close by can be scary, and something that we need support with. The Early Years Centre brings together parents who might be in similar situations, and the benefits of having them are immeasurable,” he said.
Neda Wilson of the Prairie Spirit School Division, who co-chairs the management committee that oversees the centre, said the division serves as the dedicated accountability partner, helping to oversee the centre’s development.
This includes engaging in community planning, advising on the budget and helping shape the strategic direction of the centre, as well as managing service agreements and securing funding when needed. All of this is “critical” to ensuring the centre’s sustainability and impact, she added.
Wilson said the management committee includes not just the division and the cities of Martensville and Warman, but also agencies like Regional Kids First, the Ministry of Social Services and the Saskatchewan Health Authority.
“This centre is not just a building. It’s a symbol of our shared commitment to children and families, fostering a brighter future for our communities,” Wilson said.
The grand opening ceremony was concluded by Martens sharing a story about the impact of the centre: the story of a family who had brought their child to one of their painting programs, which was the child’s first experience with “messy play.”
She said, “The parent was filled with joy as they saw their child experimenting with paint, and how focused he had become.”
The next day, the family had bought paint for the child, and it had a noticeable effect on his behaviour and engagement with activities.
“This is just one of many positive stories we receive from families and the benefits they take with them when they leave the centre,” Martens said.