Martensville student wins TeleMiracle T-shirt design contest

Kevin Berger

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Clark’s Crossing Gazette

For the second time in three years, a student at Valley Manor School in Martensville has been named the winner of the TeleMiracle t-shirt contest.

Several representatives of TeleMiracle 49 visited the school on January 10 to announce before a full gymnasium of students and staff that Grade 6 student Jayda Reimer had won the contest.

A Grade 8 student at Valley Manor, Sierra Hoobonoff, also won the contest in 2022.

Jayda will be invited to appear on the 40-hour province-wide telethon, which will be held on March 1-2, 2025, and her T-shirt will also be worn by some of the TeleMiracle Cast Members.

“It feels amazing,” Jayda said, when asked how she felt about her victory.

Jayda said she came up with the design — which depicts five hands within a circle reaching out to each other — because she knows that the telethon helps people in Saskatchewan.

Each t-shirt design contest entry was limited to three colours, so Jayda chose blue, black and white for her design.

Funds raised through the telethon go towards the Kinsmen Foundation, which assists Saskatchewan residents who need specialized equipment to maintain or improve their quality of life.

Funding also goes to residents who must travel outside of their community for medical treatments, as well as health institutions that purchase specialized equipment to improve patient care.

Last year’s telethon featured 75 talented performers from across the province and raised more than $6.1 million.