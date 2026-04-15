Martensville projecting increase in tax revenue for fifth straight year

Kevin Berger

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Clark’s Crossing Gazette

Continuing a trend that began back in 2022, the City of Martensville will bring in an estimated $398,000 in extra property tax revenue this year, which roughly translates to the average single-family home paying an extra $95.17 annually in taxes, or about $7.93 per month.

City of Martensville councillors voted to approve the final 2026 Operating and Capital Budgets at their April 7 meeting.

Total operating revenues in this year’s budget are projected to be $26 million, an increase of $1.1 million (or 4.53%) over the previous year.

This is in part due to a 3.98% increase in property tax revenue, which translates to the aforementioned $398,000 in extra taxes collected.

As suggested earlier, the city has projected growth in its property tax revenue going back to the COVID pandemic. In 2022, Martensville budgeted for its tax revenue to go up by 3%, which was followed by another 3% in 2023, 4.9% in 2024 and a 3.97% increase in 2025.

Martensville is also bringing in $200,000 more from the Municipal Revenue Sharing Grant in 2026 as a result of the total provincial allocation increasing to more than $392 million.

In terms of expenses, operating expenditures are projected to be $21.3 million, an increase of $1.4 million (or 7.31%) from the previous year.

As noted in a release from the City of Martensville, these changes reflect “rising costs, increased service demands and targeted investments across multiple service areas.”

For instance, the budget includes an estimated $150,900 for new staffing positions and expanded standby coverage for both fire department and roadway operations.

Transportation services are also a big contributor to rising expenses, as spending will increase from $3.626 million in 2025 to an estimated $5.463 million in 2026.

On a related note, one of the city’s additional investments is a $200,000 annual fleet leasing commitment and enhancements to fleet management systems.

Regardless, the city will achieve an operating surplus of about $4.7 million, which will be utilized for capital investment, debt repayment and reserve transfers.

The budget also included a 2026-2030 Capital Improvement Plan that outlines $35.2 million in projects for the upcoming year alone.

The lion’s share of that amount is the estimated $30 million that will be spent on the water and wastewater project being jointly carried out with the City of Saskatoon.

Some other big capital projects include an estimated $2.1 million roadway expansion for a portion of Centennial Drive North between 3rd Street North and Baycroft Drive, $225,000 in water and sewer repairs, $85,000 in upgrades to the RCMP building, an $80,0000 roof repairs to various facilities like the Civic Centre, and a $50,000 parking lot improvement at the Aquatic Centre.

“This budget reflects council’s commitment to balancing affordability with the need to invest in our community,” said City of Martensville Mayor Kent Muench.

“We’ve taken a thoughtful approach to ensure investments are targeted, services are maintained and we’re planning responsibly for Martensville’s continued growth.”

Notably, council had previously approved a provisional budget during a special council meeting on December 9, 2025.

Passage of the final budget was put on hold until the final assessment values for the year could be received and reviewed.

The major difference between that provisional budget and the final operating budget was an additional $192,000 in revenue, including an extra $100,000 in property taxes, and an additional $40,400 in expenses.

One major unexpected cost not included in the provisional budget was $21,000 for the rental of an ATCO trailer at the public works yard, as the parks shop is currently too unsafe to house parks staff.

Administration’s recommendation for the resulting $151,600 was to put $121,400 in the infrastructure reserve to fund roadway rehabilitation and $30,000 in the facilities reserve to cover a drop in lease revenue at the Civic Centre.