Martensville Primary Health Centre opens

Kevin Berger
Local Journalism Initiative Reporter
Clark’s Crossing Gazette
A new primary health centre staffed by three full-time nurse practitioners is now operating within the community of Martensville.
The province announced the opening of the Martensville Primary Health Centre, located at 30-70 Centennial Drive North, via a news release on December 9.
The clinic will operate Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Patients seeking a health care provider can now book appointments by calling the clinic at (306) 844-4420.
City of Martensville Mayor Kent Muench said the opening of the primary health centre represents a major milestone for the community, namely improved access to health services within Martensville.
“We are incredibly grateful to the Ministry of Health for their leadership and funding for bringing the Primary Health Centre into reality. This centre will provide residents with more accessible, timely, and comprehensive care,” Muench said.
“On behalf of the entire community, I extend my heartfelt thanks to everyone involved in making this project a success.”
Lori Carr, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions, Seniors and Rural & Remote Health, said opening the Martensville Primary Health Centre is another step in improving access to quality health care for all Saskatchewan residents.
“This nurse practitioner-led clinic will ensure that residents of Martensville and the surrounding area get the care they need in their own community,” Carr said.
Primary care is often the first point of contact for patents and encompasses routine and episodic care, preventive healthcare, and assistance in managing chronic conditions.
Evidence shows that patients connected to a family doctor or nurse practitioner, along with a wider team of allied health professionals, consistently demonstrate positive health outcomes.
At the centre, the team of experienced nurse practitioners will be able to provide the following services:
-Provide health assessments to form a diagnosis, propose a treatment plan and collaborate with physicians and other health care professionals
-Independently assess and treat common illnesses and injuries;
-Screen, manage and monitor the presence of common illness, chronic disease and stable chronic disease;
-Provide referrals to specialists and other health care providers, and;
-Order and interpret the results of laboratory tests, X-rays and other diagnostic tests.
In addition to the three nurse practitioners, the centre is also staffed by two medical office assistants.
It is worth noting that a primary health centre also opened in the community of Warman in August 2023. It is located at 102 Central Street West.