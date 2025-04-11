Martensville health care advocacy group planning community health fair May 31

Kevin Berger

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Clark’s Crossing Gazette

A volunteer group concerned about access to health care services in the Martensville area is planning a community event at the end of May intended to showcase the variety of health services available in the community.

Lori Morphy and Tina Willick of the Martensville & Area Health Care Advocacy Initiative made a presentation to City of Martensville councillors at their April 1 meeting.

The purpose of the presentation was twofold: first, to make councillors aware of their group’s existence, and second, to ask for their support with the Community Health Fair that the initiative plans to hold on Saturday, May 31.

“We are a small group of dedicated volunteers who are concerned about access to health services in our community. Specifically, family physicians, urgent care and diagnostic services in Martensville and the surrounding area,” said Morphy.

Over the last 18 months, their group has had a number of conversations with community members to explore ways that they can promote awareness around health services and support efforts to recruit and retain new physicians and health care workers.

She noted that one of their members had been on the physician recruitment and retention committee that existed a number of years ago but eventually dissolved.

“Which is a little bit unfortunate, because the retention piece didn’t exactly pan out,” Morphy added.

She said the group has started a Facebook page to share information in the community and to hear from people about their experiences; residents can find it by searching for the Martensville & Area Health Care Advocacy Initiative.

They have also tried to help new physicians feel welcomed and to connect them with people and services to help them settle in.

For instance, when a new doctor joined Martensville Collective Health and Wellness, the initiative’s members met with her and provided insight into the community.

“We strongly believe that the more connected new physicians feel, the more likely that they are to stay long-term,” Morphy said.

And then there’s the Community Health Fair, which was inspired by a similar event held in Kamsack, Sask.

The fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. right outside of the Martensville Civic Centre on the green space and adjacent parking lot.

Morphy said this event will showcase a variety of health services available to the public in and around the community.

“The goal is to raise awareness, provide education and ultimately improve the health and wellbeing of our residents,” she said.

Morphy indicated they’ve so far had interest from several organizations who offer services relating to mental health and public health, and are waiting for responses from a number of other potential partners.

The aim is to ultimately feature 10 to 12 different services in this first event and grow the event in future years, potentially combining it with another local event.

“We’re really excited about the potential of this event and the lasting impact it can have on the health of our community,” she said.

Morphy asked that the city help promote the event, have some councillors show up for the event, and also provide some in-kind support in the form of tables, chairs, barricades to block off the parking lot and some garbage cans.

Mayor Kent Muench indicated that city council would instruct administration to follow up with the group about their requests.