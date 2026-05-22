Martensville council discusses how to enforce proposed new ATV bylaw

Kevin Berger

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Clark’s Crossing Gazette

What is the purpose of creating a bylaw that cannot be enforced?

That fundamental dilemma was raised during the City of Martensville committee of the whole meeting on Tuesday, May 12, where council was invited to give their thoughts on a draft all-terrain vehicle (ATV) bylaw.

From July to August 2025, the City of Martensville conducted a public consultation to determine whether ATVs, dirt bikes and other similar unlicensed vehicles should be banned within city limits.

Approximately 81 per cent of respondents in the public consultation opposed a total ban. However, many still had concerns about ATVs, dirt bikes and unlicensed vehicle use near the city, such as conflicts with other road users, safety risks to other residents, excessive noise, damage to streets and vegetation, and dust.

Martensville Fire Chief Dean Brooman brought a report to the January 20 committee of the whole meeting where he outlined some measures that could be taken to address concerns around ATV use.

These included establishing a licensing system, creating designated routes for ATVs to travel along, and offering local ATV operator courses.

Those measures were reflected in the proposed ATV Bylaw 8-2026, which was brought before the May 12 committee of the whole meeting.

Among other things, the bylaw requires ATV users to apply for a licence plate, which must be firmly affixed to the rear of their vehicle.

Registration duties would be handled by the City of Martensville and ATV-users would have to pay $70 for each new registration, plus $50 to renew their plates on an annual basis. All plates would expire on April 30, the proposed bylaw notes.

The bylaw would prohibit anyone from operating an ATV on municipal land unless they have been issued a plate. The proposed penalty for not having a firmly-affixed plate on their ATV is $50 and $300 for operating an unregistered ATV on municipal land.

Other fines would be imposed for failing to obey peace officers, operating ATVs on city streets at a speed of more than 20 kilometres per hour, failing to obey stop signs, and so on.

Based on the number of people who took part in the public consultation and indicated they ride ATVs — a total of 577 respondents — Brooman suggested the cost of producing licence plates would be about $7,374.06 before taxes.

The City of Martensville could undertake a public education campaign to help promote the new licence plates, Brooman suggested, and events like Buster Days or Canada Day could be venues where ATV-users register and plate their vehicles.

Brooman also proposed designated routes for ATVs within the city’s back alleys, though he believed more consultation was needed before making any final decisions.

“I do believe that the public should have some input into picking those direct routes,” he said.

As well, Brooman recommended reducing the speed limit for ATVs from 30 to 20 kilometres per hour to reduce noise and avoid damage to streets and vegetation.

When asked for input, Mayor Kent Muench inquired how enforcement would work if an ATV was spotted breaking the proposed bylaw.

Brooman clarified their bylaw enforcement does not have the jurisdiction to stop a moving vehicle, and as such, it would fall on the RCMP to do enforcement.

As the city handles licensing, they would have information relating to the owner in their files unless they didn’t have a licence plate.

Muench then asked if the RCMP had seen the proposed bylaw and given their input. Brooman said they had reviewed and thought it was “better written” than the city’s previous bylaw concerning ATVs.

Muench then stressed that he wanted the RCMP to be fully on board with this bylaw, indicating he wanted them on record saying, “This isn’t just better – this is the best that we can offer.”

He noted that while he liked the bylaw, he also feared the city was creating expectations that it couldn’t live up to.

When it was pointed out that RCMP officers previously ticketed ATV-users in the past, Muench pointed out that was done under pressure.

“I want the RCMP to be part of the conversation, because I think that’s our only path (to enforcement),” he said.

Councillor Brad Blixt also said he had concerns about enforcement of the bylaw, adding that he agreed with Muench’s points.

Ultimately, Brooman said he would continue working on the bylaw and eventually bring an updated version before council in the future.