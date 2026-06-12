Martensville council approves tax breaks for two developments

Kevin Berger, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Clark’s Crossing Gazette

City of Martensville councillors unanimously voted during their June 2 meeting to pass all three readings on a bylaw granting three-year tax exemptions to two major commercial developments that, when combined, represent roughly $2.7 million in investment within the municipality.

Bylaw No. 11-2026 amends the original Economic Development Tax Exemption Bylaw, also known as Bylaw No. 1-2026, to include Doctor Vision Care Realty, Innovations and Investments Inc. and Aligned Chiropractic & Wellness among a list of businesses who have been granted tax exemptions.

Community Economic Development Manager Dillon Shewchuk indicated the first exemption concerns a major expansion of an existing commercial property at 101 Centennial Drive South.

Shewchuk said the proposed project will increase the current building’s size from approximately 6,400 square feet to 9,900 square feet through the construction of a 3,500 square feet addition.

The re-development will be the new home of Doctor’s Vision Care and another existing tenant, Molly’s Spa. As well, Sask Audiology will be moving in as a new tenant.

He said they are also very interested in bringing a restaurant into the building or possibly a hair salon.

“But if that doesn’t come to fruition, their aim’s going to be around health services in the future,” he said.

This total investment is estimated to cost around $1.7 million, excluding the original land and business acquisition costs, and represents “a significant investment into the Centennial Drive commercial corridor,” Shewchuk noted.

He added that it supports commercial intensification, increased employment opportunities and long-term growth of the commercial tax base.

The project is anticipated to commence over the summer with completion targeted for around December 2026.

The second incentive is for the expansion and relocation of a Martensville business, Aligned Chiropractic & Wellness, that was established in 2020.

Shewchuk said they are looking at constructing a 5,000 square foot building on 0.71 acres of land at 830 Centennial Drive North in Martensville, which will accomodate Aligned Chiropractic & Wellness and their four staff and contractors.

It will also accommodate the manufacturing operations of their ancillary business DIYxe, which specializes in custom apparel and drinkware products.

DIYxe “would move from a home-based (business) to one with a commercial street presence,” said Shewchuk.

Approximately 3,900 square feet of the building will be dedicated to health and wellness services, while around 1,100 square feet will support DIYxe’s manufacturing and operational needs.

Shewchuk noted this project, which is estimated to cost over $1 million, expands local access to health and wellness services and helps to increase the municipality’s commercial tax base.