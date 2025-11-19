Martensville council approves $185K in repairs at MAP, sewer lift station

Kevin Berger

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Clark’s Crossing Gazette

City of Martensville councillors approved two major equipment replacements totalling $185,000 during their November 4 meeting — the replacement of a back-up generator at Sewer Lift Station #1 and a new HVAC control panel for the Martensville Athletic Pavilion (MAP).

Council first passed a motion to re-allocate $35,000 from the 2025 Capital Budget for the new heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) control panel.

In her report, Director of Recreation and Community Services Roxane Melnyk said the city has been having issues with the HVAC units at the MAP for the past eight months or so, resulting in inconsistent indoor temperatures.

In August, a major storm caused widespread power outages that affected portions of the facility. It was determined the storm had damaged electrical wiring leading to the main electrical box, which in turn impacted parking lot lighting, the HVAC control panel and one thermostat.

While these other functions were restored, the cost of replacing the control panel was too high for the funds they had to work with.

However, Melnyk noted that $35,000 had been previously allocated for work at the North Ridge Centennial Community Centre. That work was never completed as an assessment of the flooring determined it wasn’t deteriorating as badly as the city expected.

As such, it was suggested the $35,000 be re-allocated to replace the control panel.

Councillor Spencer Nikkel asked if it would be possible to use insurance money for the project given that the storm was partially responsible for the damage.

Melnyk indicated she hadn’t looked into using insurance, but pointed out that the city was having issues with the control panel before the storm, so that would complicate matters.

She noted administration had evaluated the possibility of replacing the whole HVAC system, but the actual HVAC units remain operational and replacing the control panel would be the most cost-effective method. It will take about eight to 12 weeks to obtain the new controller.

Council also approved the expenditure of $150,000 from the Utilities Infrastructure Reserve for the new back-up generator at the lift station.

It was noted in an administration report that during a maintenance check at the end of October, the 30-year-old generator actually caught fire twice despite adjustments to eliminate the fire hazard.

It was stressed that this unit is absolutely essential, as a power outage could result in sewage back-up into residential areas without a back-up generator.

“This is not a nice-to-have, this is a must-have,” noted Councillor Brad Blixt.

Repairing the generator would cost an estimated $60,000 to $80,000, but given the age of the current generator, purchasing a new unit is considered the best route.

It will take six months to receive and install the replacement unit, but a rental unit can be utilized in the interim if the current back-up generator fails.

It was noted that under the city’s policy, necessary purchases relating to water systems and services important to public health that cost less than $250,000 do not require a tendering process.