Martensville city manager, fire chief recognized for years of public service

Kevin Berger

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Clark’s Crossing Gazette

Two long service awards were presented to City Manager Tanya Garost and Fire Chief Dean Brooman during the City of Martensville council meeting on April 21.

Garost was presented with a 15-year Long Service Recognition Award from the Canadian Association of Municipal Administrators (CAMA), a national not-for-profit corporation with a membership of over 1,000 city managers, chief administrative officers and senior management officials that report to those two positions.

According to the association’s website, CAMA’s Long Service Recognition Awards recognize dedication to public service and municipal leadership across Canada.

Recognition begins at 10 years and is granted in five-year increments.

Garost was appointed as Martensville’s City Manager in September 2023, but the award takes into account the recipients’ previous employment. In fact, Garost received the 10-year Long Service Recognition Award in 2021 when she was Chief Administrative Officer of the District of Lake Country, B.C.

Mayor Kent Muench also noted Garost was also the Chief Financial Officer of the City of West Kelowna, B.C., which led to her serving in a number of executive positions with the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) of the United States and Canada.

She was appointed president of the GFOA in 2024 and served in the position for a one-year term.

“It’s pretty incredible for someone from our little community representing Martensville on the North American and global stage,” Muench said.

Brooman was also presented with a First Bar to the Fire Services Exemplary Medal, which is part of Canada’s honour system for recognizing long and outstanding service in fire departments across Canada.

To receive this award, a firefighter must put in at least 20 years of service, including at least 10 years involving duties that carry some potential risk. Their service record must also be free of serious disciplinary issues.

Muench said the medal is significant “because it recognizes not only longevity, but consistent professionalism and commitment in a high-risk public safety role.”

Muench noted that Brooman joined the Martensville fire department in June 1995 and has demonstrated “unwavering commitment” ever since.

He was promoted to deputy chief in 2014 and went on to become a full-time member in 2019. Finally, he assumed the role of fire chief in 2024.

“Though officially he is a Monday to Friday chief, his dedication extends far beyond scheduled hours. He is, in every sense, always on call,” Muench said.

Muench added that Brooman never seeks recognition for his efforts to support his members or improve the department.

“His leadership and commitment have left a lasting impact on this department and the community it serves,” he said.