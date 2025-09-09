Margo Fournier Arts Centre to host first free session on teaching

Uko Akpanuko

The City of Prince Albert is inviting residents to an information session about teaching at the Margo Fournier Arts Centre.

The session will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 23, from 7-8 p.m. in the Heritage Room at the Arts Centre. Attendees will have a chance to meet Arts and Culture Programmer Shania Cabilao. She said the meetings will be a casual drop-in style open to anyone of any age with a passion for arts and culture.

“Our goal is to make arts and culture accessible, while also supporting the amazing talent we have in our community,” said Shania Cabilao, Arts & Culture Programmer in Margo Fournier Arts Centre. “This event is about transparency and collaboration. We want potential instructors to know they’ll be supported — whether it’s through fair pay, administrative help, or access to supplies — and that the Arts Centre is a welcoming space for everyone, including youth and new voices.”

The evening will feature a mix of presentation and interactive discussion, along with a guided tour of the Arts Centre. Copies of the instructor application form will be available, and current instructors may also share their experiences.

City of Prince Albert Arts and Culture Coordinator Tia Furstenberg said the idea is a recent development.

“Shania is new at the Arts Centre and she actually had this idea to host this information session that was open to anybody who has a passion for arts and culture just to come learn more,” Furstenberg explained.

The centre hopes to make this an annual event so that potential instructors and interested persons will constantly keep in touch with the centre and its programs.

“It’s always better to do that in person and meet the people who work here,” Furstenberg said. “We definitely want to do it again if it goes well.”

The Margo Fournier Arts Centre offers a wide range of programming under the umbrella of arts and culture. From pottery and painting to storytelling, music, and beyond, the Arts Centre welcomes ideas that inspire creativity, learning, and community building.

“I really want to encourage folks who have never even been to the Arts Centre to stop by and meet Shania and learn more about all the programs and amazing things that we offer here,” Furstenberg added. “Even if you don’t necessarily want to be an instructor, it’s still a great time to come and learn about the Arts Centre.”

The evening session will be free to all the attendees.

–with files from Jason Kerr/Daily Herald