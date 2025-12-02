Margo Fournier Arts Centre set for 3rd Annual Makers Market

Daily Herald

The holiday season is here again and the Margo Fournier Arts Centre in Prince Albert is ready to play host to the Third Annual Margo Fournier Arts Centre Makers Market.

The event will be held on Dec. 6 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The makers market will give residents the opportunities to get a variety of authentic and unique items created by local artists.

“We’ve got lots of different types of vendors. There will be glasswares, potteries, wood arts, I believe they’ll be some scarves and textiles, some christmas cards and a lot of other different types of items,” Makers Market organizer Tia Holash said.

“It’s an opportunity for local artists and makers to showcase their wares. They will be for sale, so residents can come and browse, and basically Christmas shop, right, and find some hand made items for gifts and things.”

Unfortunately application to be a vendor has closed till next year but for buyers, the market is open to everyone irrespective of age and it is free.

Holash said there will be a new free gallery exhibition on the Arts Centre’s top floor.

This year’s edition will see some new items that were not available last year like “the uniquely designed bag made with fabric and dollar dot painting, which are new,” Holash said.

“Dec. 6 will be a great Saturday to stop by the Arts Centre to browse all the amazing artworks that our local artists have created. It is free to visit and I really encourage everyone to swing by the Arts Centre and take a walk through,” she added.

The Margo Fournier Arts Centre is located at 1010 Central Avenue.