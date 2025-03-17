Carol Baldwin

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Wakaw Recorder

March is Agriculture Literacy Month in Saskatchewan, and it is an opportunity for students in schools around the province to connect with agriculture through various presentations led by industry volunteers. Saskatchewan Agriculture Minister Daryl Harrison announced the proclamation in conjunction with Canadian Agriculture Literacy Month (CALM), which is celebrated for the entire month of March.

This year’s theme is “Saskatchewan Agriculture: How Food Connects the World,” and volunteers from all levels of food production, from farmers to industry leaders, will visit classrooms to engage with nearly 7,000 students, sharing presentations and personal experiences to help them learn more about agriculture.

“Connecting our youth to Saskatchewan agriculture, and increasing their understanding and appreciation of it, is an important component of strengthening the entire sector in many ways,” Agriculture Minister Daryl Harrison said. “Presentations from industry experts help educate children about what goes into producing the high-quality food that our province is renowned for and what that means to all of us.”

Agriculture in the Classroom Saskatchewan (AITC-SK), together with its national and provincial partners, is celebrating the 14th annual Canadian Agriculture Literacy Month (CALM). Agriculture in the Classroom, an important and well-established advocate for the industry in Saskatchewan, is providing 140 volunteers to assist with presentations throughout the month. CALM is a national initiative that connects students with farmers and agriculture professionals, bringing Canada’s rich and diverse agriculture and food story to life. Students will engage in interactive activities, presentations, and personal stories that foster a deeper understanding of where their food comes from. This year marks a significant milestone as the Northwest Territories joins the celebration for the first time, showcasing agriculture education from coast to coast to coast.

A key feature of CALM 2025 is a national social media campaign aiming to raise awareness of the importance of agriculture literacy and inspire Canadians to explore agriculture’s role in their everyday lives. Throughout March, AITC-C’s social media channels will feature videos celebrating how agriculture shapes the way we live, work and eat.

Farming is one of the oldest crafts, with a body of knowledge that has been expanded and refined for thousands of years. Yet many Canadians have never had a chance to learn about our country’s farming tradition and the complex system that brings healthy, sustainable food from the farmer’s field to their plates. Another challenge is showing students that careers in agriculture exist outside of being a farmer. One look at who a farmer surrounds themselves with, whether it’s an agronomist, accountant or equipment tech, shows these are highly skilled individuals. AITC strives to show students they can be part of the industry in several different ways.

Agricultural literacy is a priority for Canada’s farmers and food processors who are eager to tell the story of how they are working to produce safe, nutritious and sustainable food. Through programs such as Canadian Agriculture Literacy Month, Agriculture in the Classroom creates awareness of our country’s agriculture and food industries in hopes that today’s children will become tomorrow’s agricultural leaders. That familiarity is exactly what the group hopes kids cultivate, no matter what careers they pursue.

“Volunteers are vital to the success of Canadian Agriculture Literacy Month,” Agriculture in the Classroom Saskatchewan Executive Director Sara Shymko said. “They are helping to build real connections to agriculture in students’ local community and empowering the next generation to appreciate agriculture in their daily lives. We are incredibly grateful for the time, knowledge, and energy they share to make a lasting impact.”

AITC-SK has matched volunteers with 291 classrooms across the province, fostering curiosity and a deeper understanding of agriculture in almost 7,000 students. “Providing students with learning experiences that connect them to Saskatchewan’s agricultural industry is important in building their knowledge and appreciation for where our food comes from,” Education Minister Everett Hindley said. “Agriculture Literacy Month provides an opportunity for students to learn directly from industry experts, helping to deepen their understanding of the impact of agriculture on our communities.”

Agriculture in the Classroom Saskatchewan is a non-profit charitable organization dedicated to enhancing students’ understanding and appreciation of agriculture. Through dynamic programming and a wealth of resources, AITC-SK empowers teachers to integrate agriculture into classrooms and connects youth with the industry’s vital role in their lives. Visit www.aitc.sk.ca for more information.