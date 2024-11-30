Marauders hopeful for HOOPLA return in 2024-25

The St. Mary Marauders Senior Girls Basketball team had qualified for HOOPLA in Moose Jaw a year ago and are looking to make it back to the big dance this season.

St. Mary did not make the trip to Moose Jaw last season because the tournament was cancelled due to STF sanctions in place at the time. A one day tournament was held, but the Marauders declined the invitation to attend.

Marauder head coach Dwayne Gareau says it will be a difficult journey to make it to HOOPLA 2025, but St. Mary is ready to embrace the challenge.

“Our goal as a team every year is to attain a berth and an opportunity to compete at the provincial championship. This year it’s going to be even more difficult. It’s in Saskatoon this year. The rural teams, there’s 12 of us right now and there’s only going to be two spots available for the rural teams. We’re excited at the opportunity to see if we can be one of those two teams. We know it’s going to be an uphill battle. There’s going to be lots of ups and downs throughout the course of the year, so we’re excited for the challenge.”

The Marauders are opening the campaign at home with the Kelly Smith Memorial Tournament that is running through Saturday.

Gareau says the opportunity to begin the season in their home gym will provide a chance for the Marauders to gain some chemistry early on.

“Every year brings new beginnings and that’s one of the fun things is seeing how a group of young athletes, in this case female athletes, comes together to try to achieve a common goal so we’re excited. The opening weekend is at home so it’s an opportunity to grow together as a team and just really get comfortable knowing each other and seeing what we’re going to be capable of throughout the course of the year.”

In terms of the roster, the Marauders will have five Grade 12 players this season with six total returning players from a year ago. Natalie Mangalino, Noelle Lambert, Sienna Nimubona, Cate Rapin and Esther Akinjobi will all be relied upon throughout the season.

Gareau says he likes the combination of experience and youth that St. Mary will have this season.

“I think we have a really good balance of leadership and some veterans and then we’ve inserted some obviously the new girls that have made it are athletic and they give us some different dynamics that’s going to be exciting for us to see how that all comes to fruition.”

In an interview with the Daily Herald after the Marauders win over Warman on Friday afternoon, forward Esther Akinjobi says she is looking forward to the season ahead.

“I’m looking forward to the season. I think that our team is pretty good. Even though we lost our Grade 12s from last year, I believe that our team this year is pretty strong. I’m looking forward to performing as well and playing my best game.”

Full Roster

4 – Natalie Mangalino, Grade 12

5 – Noelle Lambert, Grade 12

6 – Sienna Nimubona, Grade 12

7 – Emma Cabrera, Grade 10

8 – Cate Rapin, Grade 12

9 – Lily Nagy, Grade 11

10 – Abby Du Plessis, Grade 11

11 – Meghan Cantin, Grade 11

12 – Marinn Acorn, Grade 11

13 – Taylor McCaskill, Grade 11

14 – Esther Akinjobi, Grade 12

15 – Emry Nelson, Grade 9

21 – Mila Stonechild, Grade 9

23 – Abby Hawryluk, Grade 9

Coaching Staff: Dwayne Gareau, Renee Gareau

Manager: Sawyer Gareau

sports@paherald.sk.ca