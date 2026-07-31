Manson excited for first head coaching gig with AHL’s San Diego Gulls

A Prince Albert Raiders legend is looking forward to his first role as a bench boss.

Dave Manson was hired as the sixth head coach in franchise history by the American Hockey League’s San Diego Gulls earlier this month. His predecessor, Matt McIlvane was hired by the Boston Bruins to serve as an assistant coach.

Manson first joined the Gulls coaching staff during the 2025-26 season as an assistant coach overseeing the team’s defense and penalty kill. San Diego made their first playoff appearance since 2021-22 and boasted the eighth best penalty kill in the AHL under Manson’s tutelage.

“It’s great to be a part of it, and I enjoyed last year,” Manson said during an appearance on the From the Net Podcast, where he was interviewed by Gulls Broadcaster and Digital Content Producer Aaron Cooney. “We had some success. We were able to make the playoffs, and then through that success, two good coaches left. I was asked if I’d be interested in it. With the way it happened and organically everybody leaving, it was an opportunity that was hard to pass up. I definitely said yes, I’d be interested.”

Dave isn’t the first member of the Manson family to spend some time with the Ducks organization. His son and former Prince Albert Minto, Josh, was selected by Anaheim in the sixth round of the 2011 NHL Draft, 160th overall.

Josh spent parts of eight seasons with the Ducks before getting traded to the Colorado Avalanche during the 2021-22 season where he went onto win the Stanley Cup.

Dave said Josh had nothing but good things to say while a member of Ducks.

“We always talked when Josh first started with the Ducks and he started in Virginia. He was fortunate enough to spend some time in the AHL, developed with them and then spent six good years in Anaheim. He had nothing but great things to say about the first-class organization that it is. It was truly very enjoyable last year. It’s a first-class organization.”

Joining Manson on the Gulls coaching staff is former Tri-City Americans head coach Kelly Buchberger, Steve McCarthy along with goaltending coach Jeff Glass and video coordinator Lucas Hurtt.

While training camp is still a couple months away, Manson says he is looking forward to enjoying the remainder of his summer.

“We’re finally starting to get some weather up here, so I’m just looking forward to the last couple weeks I can spend with my family up here before I head off and then getting back into it. Looking forward to seeing the coaching staff, that first meeting that we get to see each other’s eyes, getting to see yourself again, and getting back into the grind.”

editorial@paherald.sk.ca