Manslaughter trial hears about events leading up to Megan Gallagher’s death

Michael Joel-Hansen

Regina Leader-Post

The final person charged in connection with the death of Saskatoon woman Megan Gallagher is being tried by a jury at Saskatoon Court of King’s Bench this week.

Staff Sgt. Anthony Boemsch took the stand Tuesday morning at Roderick William Sutherland’s manslaughter trial. He helped walk the jurors — seven women and five men — through a nearly one-hour interview with Sutherland before he was considered a suspect in Gallagher’s disappearance on Sept. 20, 2020.

The 30-year-old mother was last seen on Sept. 19, 2020. Her remains, along with plastic wrap, were found along the riverbank near St. Louis on Sept. 29, 2022.

An agreed statement of facts entered into evidence present a timeline of Gallagher’s disappearance and death.

Cheyann Peeteetuce called Gallagher to buy drugs around 4:30 a.m. on Sept. 20, 2020. Gallagher then met a man at the Circle K Convenience store on Diefenbaker Drive, where she withdrew money before taking a cab to Weldon Avenue in the city’s King George neighbourhood.

The last call Gallagher made was to Peeteetuce at 6:17 a.m., the facts state. Her cell phone was never found, but Robert “Bobby” Thomas used her bank card at multiple locations around the city later that day, draining her bank account.

Gallagher’s wallet was found at Peeteetuce’s brother’s apartment on Aug. 10, 2022. In January, Peeteetuce pleaded guilty to manslaughter for her role in Gallagher’s death. The details of her involvement could not be reported at the time due to a court-ordered publication ban.

Last year, Thomas pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

On Tuesday, court heard Sutherland, along with Ernest Whitehead, owned the garage at 709 Weldon Avenue where Gallagher was killed.

In the police interview played in court, Sutherland identified people in photos, including Summer Sky Henry, who also pleaded guilty in January to manslaughter.

Boemsch thanked Sutherland for cooperating with investigators and worked to assuage the fears Sutherland was having by telling him to avoid the Weldon Avenue property and suggesting he work with police to come up with a safety plan.

Sutherland said he couldn’t tell them who was responsible for Gallagher’s death.

“I have no idea,” he said.

During cross-examination, defence lawyer Blaine Beaven asked Boemsch if, during the investigation, police were able to determine how Gallagher ended up in the Weldon Avenue garage.

“We don’t know,” he replied.

Jessica Badger also testified on Tuesday. Along with John Wayne Sanderson, she pleaded guilty in 2023 to offering an indignity to human remains and received a conditional sentence of two years less a day, followed by probation for 18 months, for providing $120 in gas money to Sanderson so he could use his truck to dispose of Megan’s body.

Badger, who is Sutherland’s sister, testified she was at her home when Sutherland’s then-girlfriend told her something was “wrong” with her brother.

When she arrived at the Weldon Avenue home, Badger testified her brother was crying in a bedroom at the back of the house.

He eventually told her there was a body in the garage and said the house was being watched by gang members. She testified she called Sanderson, who was at the time her brother-in-law, before going home and passing out after using drugs and alcohol.

During cross examination, Badger was asked who was living at the house besides her brother. She said a number people lived there including her mother and stepfather. She also testified the garage wasn’t locked and could easily be accessed.

Sutherland, 47, is also accused of offering an indignity to human remains. He was originally charged with first-degree murder as one of nine people who were arrested after Gallagher’s body was found in 2022.