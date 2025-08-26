Mandatory CWD and TB testing this hunting season

Carol Baldwin

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Wakaw Recorder

Mandatory testing is now officially underway for white-tailed deer, mule deer and elk in select Saskatchewan Wildlife Management Zones (WMZs) during the 2025-26 hunting season. Mandatory disease testing is being conducted for Bovine Tuberculosis (TB) and Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD). This is the second year that testing will be carried out for TB.

In response to confirmed cases of Bovine Tuberculosis in two separate cattle herds in 2023 and 2024, mandatory TB testing will take place in WMZs 37 and 39. Zones 37 and 39 are in the southeast part of the province and include areas along Highway 16 from Foam Lake to the Manitoba border. To the south, Zone 37 extends along Highway 22 from Lemberg to the Manitoba border, and both zones in the north are bordered by Highway 49 from Kelvington to the Manitoba border.

To support long-term wildlife management, mandatory CWD testing will be conducted in WMZs 43, 47, 50 and 55. Zone 43 is located north and east of Kinistino and Melfort, including Star City and Tisdale and ending at Highway 23 north to Arborfield and Carrot River, bordered on the north by the Saskatchewan River and Tobin Lake, while Zone 50 runs on the north side of the river and includes the community of Choiceland, continuing west to Highway 2 and Christopher Lake.

Zones 47 and 55 are located in the western part of the province, with 47 extending north and west of North Battleford, north of the North Saskatchewan River, including the areas in and around Turtleford, St. Walburg, Brightsand Lake and Turtle Lake. Zone 55 encompasses areas south of the Meadow Lake Provincial Park, including the communities of Pierceland, Meadow Lake, Green Lake and Dorintosh and the surrounding Rural Municipalities.

“We are committed to protecting the health of Saskatchewan’s wildlife populations,” Environment Minister Travis Keisig said. “Monitoring wildlife health protects Saskatchewan’s vibrant hunting and agriculture economies. We rely on hunters to submit samples for testing, and we appreciate their cooperation and thank them for their continued support.”

Hunters harvesting deer or elk in the designated zones during the draw or regular season must submit the animal’s head for testing within one month of harvest or by January 21, 2026, whichever comes first. However, all hunters are encouraged to participate in CWD surveillance in all Wildlife Management Zones (WMZs) outside of those with mandatory testing. Samples from deer, moose and elk harvested anywhere in Saskatchewan can be submitted for CWD testing. Sampling from all areas of the province will assist in tracking CWD and identifying any new areas of concern.

The ministry is expanding the carcass disposal program this year and adding additional disposal bins for the 2025-26 hunting season. Disposal bins will be accessible to hunters free of charge to dispose of carcasses, carcass waste or meat from CWD-positive animals. Since CWD was first detected in wild deer in Saskatchewan in 2000, the disease has now been found in 63 of the province’s 83 WMZs. For a map of drop-off locations, visit CWD/Bovine TB Drop-Off Sites and Carcass Disposal Locations. A link is provided on the Government of Saskatchewan website under the tab for Residents and Visitors/ Environment, Public Health and Safety/ Fish and Wildlife Issues/ Fish and Wildlife Diseases/ Chronic Wasting Disease.

Submitting a head for bovine TB testing is the same as for chronic wasting disease (CWD) testing. Hunters can visit cwdsk.ca to register and receive a unique tracking number. Heads should be double-bagged with the tracking number securely attached to the bag and dropped off at any designated CWD drop-off location.

For hunters wishing to retain and mount their head, a technician will be on-site to remove the samples required for CWD and bovine TB testing at Ministry of Environment sampling stations in Preeceville, Saskatoon, and Regina. For a list of dates and times a technician will be on-site at the Preeceville sampling station, please visit https://www.saskatchewan.ca/bovinetb. Sampling stations in Regina and Saskatoon are available by appointment only. For elk and white-tailed deer from WMZs 37 and 48, hunters are asked to call in advance to arrange a time to drop off a head for bovine TB sampling only. Regina: (306)-541-3790 Saskatoon: (306)-552-3029

CWD results will be posted online at saskatchewan.ca/cwd with an expected turnaround time of four-six weeks.

While bovine tuberculosis (TB) can spread from animals to humans, this occurrence is extremely rare. The risk of humans contracting bovine TB from animals during the field dressing process is also very low. There has been only one documented case of bovine TB transmission from a white-tailed deer to a human through exposure during field dressing. Nevertheless, hunters are encouraged to follow routine hygiene precautions when handling wildlife.

To ensure safety, it is advisable to avoid direct contact with blood, feces, and respiratory secretions of all wild game. Hunters should refrain from rubbing their eyes, eating, drinking, or smoking while cleaning game. Wearing dishwashing gloves or latex/plastic gloves when handling and processing game adds an extra layer of protection.

Additionally, washing tools, work surfaces, and other equipment with soap and warm water, followed by a 10 percent solution of household bleach, will help prevent cross-contamination with other meats. To reduce the risk of exposure to airborne particles, work in a well-ventilated area or wear a mask. Always cook meat from wild game thoroughly to an internal temperature of 74°C (164°F) to ensure the destruction of any bacteria.

Bovine TB is a contagious chronic bacterial infection caused by the bacterium Mycobacterium bovis. This is a different strain of bacteria than the one that causes TB in humans (Mycobacterium tuberculosis). The disease causes chronic debilitation and weight loss and typically affects the respiratory system of affected animals. Bovine tuberculosis primarily affects domestic cattle; however, other domestic species such as goats, pigs, cats, and dogs, and species of wildlife including bison, elk, moose, and deer are also susceptible.

An animal infected with bovine TB may have lesions in their lungs, rib cage or chest cavity that hunters will notice when field dressing the animal. The lesions can vary in size and texture and will be white, tan or yellow. An infected animal may also have enlarged lymph nodes. If you find bovine TB-like lesions, take a photo if possible and contact the Ministry of Environment at 1-800-567-4224 or the Canadian Wildlife Health Cooperative at 306-966-5815. As bovine TB has not been detected in wildlife in the province, hunters will only be notified of their bovine TB result if the animal tests positive for the disease.