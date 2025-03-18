Man who was sentenced for kidnapping in Prince Albert to live in Regina

A man who was sentenced for an abduction in Prince Albert in 2017 was released from prison after serving his entire sentence on Tuesday.

In the interest of public safety, the Saskatchewan RCMP and Regina Police Service advised residents that Jared Charles is considered to be at a high risk of reoffending sexually and/or violently.

Charles, who is a member of the Lac La Ronge Indian Band and was sentenced after an abduction from a playground in Prince Albert, plans to reside in Regina.

Charles is described as a 27-year-old male and is described as approximately 6’ tall and 183 lbs (medium build). He has black hair and brown eyes. He also sometimes uses the spelling ‘Jarrod’ for his first name.

The RCMP and Regina Police Service said that the information was intended to enable members of the public to take suitable preventative measures and not embark on any form of vigilantism or other unreasonable conduct.

Charles has a criminal history which includes violent sexual offences and kidnapping involving children.

On August 18, 2018 Charles was sentenced in Prince Albert to eight years and 90 days in prison for kidnapping and sexually assaulting a girl in 2017 as well as breaching conditions of his probation. He also received 611 days credit for time served.

The charges stemmed from an incident on July 4, 2017, that led to an Amber Alert. Charles grabbed the girl off of a Prince Albert playground when her grandmother stepped away for a few quick moments to get water.

Charles then drove her to an abandoned rural building, where he attacked her for three hours. He then left her alone in the woods with only a soda and a candy bar. She walked over 7 km to a nearby farmhouse to get help.

At the time of sentencing Judge Hugh Harradence made a series of recommendations that he hoped Correctional Service Canada (CSC) would “take seriously.”

Those recommendations included access to counselling and treatment for FASD, as well as sex offender treatment. He recommended Charles be given the chance to serve all or the majority of his sentence at the Willow Cree Healing Lodge or at the Regional Psychiatric Centre, and that he be referred to the correctional psychiatrist specializing in FASD.

Harradence recommended contact be made with the Saskatchewan FASD network to jointly set up lifelong support and treatment for Charles, and that Lac La Ronge Indian Band is consulted to ensure programming is culturally appropriate and understandable.

Harradence also requested that corrections contact Ranch Ehrlo to inquire whether Charles would be able to reside in a supervised home upon his release. He also ordered that all transcripts, documents and photos are handed over to corrections.

According to RCMP press release, Charles completed programming during his incarceration. However, investigators have concluded the programming is not sufficient to adequately address the risk factors. In the press release, the RCMP said Jared Charles has indicated that he is unable or unwilling to abide by conditions and that he is at a high risk to reoffend sexually.

Charles is currently subject to a court order that prohibits him from having contact with any person under 16-years of age, unless under approved supervision. He is not allowed to go to public parks, public swimming areas, areas where persons under the age of 16 years may be present or can reasonably be expected to be present, school grounds, playgrounds, or daycare centre.

Charles is also prohibited from using a computer system for the purpose of communication with a person who is under the age of 16 years. He cannot obtain or continue employment, or be a volunteer in a capacity that involves being in a position of trust or authority towards persons under the age of 16 years.

Charles is not allowed to have contact with any prior victims; He is ordered to not possess or consume alcohol or drugs that have not been prescribed by a medical doctor. Charles also received an order not to enter bars or liquor stores and not possess firearms.

In a press release, the Regina Police and RCMP said the information is intended to raise awareness about the presence of a high-risk offender in a community so residents can make informed decisions about entering in contact with Charles. They said this information is not to be used to carry out unlawful and harmful acts against him.

To report an incident involving Charles being in violation of his conditions, call a local police agency. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (1-800-222-8477) To report an emergency, call 911.

This public safety advisory was issued under the authority of, and pursuant to, the Saskatchewan Public Disclosure Act.

-With Daily Herald files from Peter Lozinski