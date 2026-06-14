Man wanted in connection with shooting on Yellow Quill First Nation

A man is wanted by Rose Valley RCMP after a shooting on Yellow Quill First Nation.

According to RCMP in June 13 at approximately 4:35 a.m., Rose Valley RCMP responded to a report of a shooting on Yellow Quill First Nation. An adult male was located injured outside a residence. They were transported to hospital with injuries that are described as non-life threatening in nature.

Officers also discovered a vehicle that had sustained fire damage at the scene.

The suspect had fled the scene prior to police arriving.

Rose Valley RCMP Detachment engaged Yorkton RCMP Police Dog Services to assist with locating the suspect. He has not been located.

The public is asked to report sightings and information on the whereabouts of 26-year-old Kain Cheechan from Yellow Quill First Nation. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Kain Cheechan is charged with: one count, discharge firearm with intent, one count, possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose, one count, unauthorized possession of a firearm, one count, arson – damage to motor vehicle and two counts, possession contrary to order.

Kain Cheechan is described as 5 foot 7 inches, 176 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

If you see Cheechan, do not approach him. Report all sightings and information on his whereabouts to Rose Valley RCMP by calling 310-RCMP. Information can also be submitted anonymously by contacting Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).