Man to be sentenced for arson that caused Weyakwin wildfire

Michael Joel-Hansen

Saskatoon StarPhoenix

A man from La Ronge has pleaded guilty to arson in relation to a wildfire in the Weyakwin area last summer that forced several communities to be evacuated.

Prince Albert provincial court confirmed Jason Halkett, 29, entered the plea on April 9 in Montreal Lake, a community north of Prince Albert.

RCMP charged Halkett in August 2025 in connection with the Ditch 2 fire. He was arrested by police in Saskatoon.

The blaze, which originated on May 26, caused more than 100 people to flee, scorching structures in the communities of Molanosa, Ramsey Bay, Timber Bay and Weyakwin.

The fire ultimately burned through 203,000 hectares.

Waskesiu RCMP began investigating after Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency investigators determined the wildfire was human-caused.

Halkett is set to return to court in Montreal Lake on May 7 for sentencing.

–with Saskatoon StarPhoenix files