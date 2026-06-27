Man sentenced for Sask. immigration crimes involving false job offers

Brandon Harder

Regina Leader-Post

A 53-year-old man has been handed a conditional sentence and more than $300,000 in fines for immigration and tax offences committed in a years-long saga that moved from Saskatchewan to British Columbia.

Qi Wang pleaded guilty to four offences and was sentenced by Justice Catherine Dawson in Regina’s Court of King’s Bench on June 24.

These offences do not fall under the Criminal Code. Two of them apply to the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act and two are under the Income Tax Act.

An agreed statement of facts lays out that Wang was convicted for representing foreign nationals in immigration matters without being authorized to do so and for submitting immigration applications with job offers that did not exist.

The facts state that, in 2012, an integrity officer with the Saskatchewan Immigrant Nominee Program (SINP) reported suspicions to the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) that Wang was representing Chinese nationals in SINP applications.

This led CBSA investigators to search through garbage obtained outside of Wang’s then-residence in White City, Sask. They seized a number of documents listed in the facts, such as completed immigration applications, job offers and receipts to Chinese nationals for “immigration services.”

Investigators later learned through examining his bank accounts that he’d received payments from Chinese nationals beginning as far back as 2007, the facts state. His accounts also showed he paid around $95,000 to 17 Saskatchewan business owners.

According to the facts, the CBSA learned through interviews that Wang compensated business owners for job offers. Some owners were surprised when they learned how many offers were provided to SINP as they did not need that many workers and did not ask for them.

Signatures on some documentation attributable to business owners were not their signatures and email addresses on documentation sent to SINP were not their email addresses, according to the facts.

“Some business owners had been assured by Wang that they would not have to actually employ the Chinese nationals who came to Canada if the jobs were no longer available,” the facts state.

Related to the immigration offences, Dawson accepted a joint recommendation from Crown and defence, imposing a conditional sentence of two years less a day.

A conditional sentence is often referred to as a jail sentence served in the community. A breach of conditions can result in an offender having to serve in custody.

Wang’s list of conditions is long. The conditions are generally aimed at allowing authorities to keep tabs on him and ensuring he does not have any further involvement with immigration matters.

Dawson also imposed a fine of $200,000, payable in monthly instalments of $650.

Under the table

Regarding other matters, Wang was convicted for evading taxes by vastly underreporting his income for 2013 to 2015 and evading taxes by not filing a return at all for 2016.

Federal prosecutor Robin Neufeld told court that, shortly after the CBSA executed a warrant on Wang’s White City home in 2013, he and his family moved to Roberts Creek, a small community northwest of Vancouver.

There, he began “commingling” his funds with his parents’ money. His immigration business income was deposited into their bank account even though they were not involved with the business, Neufeld said.

The prosecutor told court that, for the 2013-2016 tax years, Wang had earned a total of $494,891.75 in income that he did not report. Providing a breakdown, Neufeld said all but $22,000 of this was “immigration income.”

In the relevant years when he did file returns, Wang reported small amounts of income, Neufeld told court.

The tax Wang evaded, according to the prosecutor, amounted to $112,627.33. He received a fine in that same amount, payable in $350 monthly instalments.

Dawson also imposed a six-month conditional sentence for the tax offences. It is to be served at the same time as Wang’s lengthier immigration sentence, so his overall sentence length remains two years less a day.

Financial pressure

Defence lawyer Darren Kraushaar told Dawson his client was born in China and came to Canada in 2003. He is married and has three children.

Wang’s wife does not work, he financially supports his children and he also supports his parents, who have health issues, the defence lawyer said.

“He has a lot of financial pressures on him to take care of his immediate family, including his elderly parents,” Kraushaar submitted.

Wang himself reiterated this point when given a chance to speak.

“I have lots of pressure. I just want to say that. Thank you,” he said.

The judged considered it mitigating that Wang had no prior criminal record and avoided the necessity of lengthy trials through his guilty pleas.

The joint submission on sentence, Kraushaar said, was the result of “significant negotiation” between Crown and defence lawyers.