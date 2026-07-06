Man in hospital with serious injuries after altercation that included bear spray and gunfire

A 30-year-old man is in serious but not life-threatening condition following an altercation between a group of people on the 1600 block of Muir Drive.

Prince Albert police were called to the scene at around 6:41 a.m. on Saturday, July 4 following reports of gun shots. Police were also told one person was injured.

The officers arrived to find a 30-year-old man had been shot. Parkland Ambulance transported him to hospital for treatment. His injuries are considered serious, but not life-threatening.

Investigators said there were several gunshots reported during the altercation, as well as bear spray. The suspects are believed to have left the area before the officers arrived. Police believe the victim and suspects are known to each other.

The gunshots resulted in damage to a nearby house. No residents were injured.

The investigation remains ongoing.