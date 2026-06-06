Man found deceased on Mistawasis First Nation, death considered suspicious

The Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crimes unit says the death of a man in a rural area on Mistawasis First Nation is considered suspicious.

The Shellbrook RCMP were called to the scene at around 6:20 p.m. on June 4 following reports of a deceased man in the area. The Saskatchewan Coroners Service is assisting with the investigation to help identify the man.

Anyone who saw suspicious activity on individuals in Mistawasis First Nation or Shellbrook between the evening of Monday, June 1 and Thursday, June 4 to call 310-RCMP or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

There will be an increased police presence near the Mistawasis First Nation and Shellbrook area for an undetermined amount of time, the RCMP said in a press release.