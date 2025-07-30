Man facing charges for collision that killed former RM of Shellbrook councillor makes first court appearance

The man accused of hitting and killing a former RM of Shellbrook councillor in April 2022 before fleeing the scene made his first court appearance on Wednesday.

Raven Bird, 29, of Sturgeon Lake First Nation appeared by video in Prince Albert Provincial Court Wednesday afternoon. He faces multiple charges, including dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death, failing to stop after an accident resulting in death, and possession of property obtained by crime worth more than $5,000.

Bird sat quietly dressed in a grey sweatshirt during the proceedings. He was represented by legal aid lawyer Evan Strelioff, who asked for an adjournment until Aug. 22. Judge Steven Schiefner granted the adjournment, saying the case would likely involved a large amount of disclosure.

Bird’s charges stem from a fatal collision between a truck and a car at the intersection of Highway No. 263 and Okema Beach Road on April 4, 2022. The truck was abandoned at the scene, and RCMP investigators say it was reported stolen from Leask the day before.

Former RM of Shellbrook councillor Keith Herzog, the lone occupant of the car, was declared dead at the scene.

A group of Herzog’s friends and family arrived in court at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday to see Bird’s appearance. Some waited until 2:30 p.m. to see the matter addressed. Bird was scheduled to appear at 10 a.m. according to information from the Prince Albert Provincial Court Office, but due to the large number of cases before the court he did not appear until 3:15 p.m.

Herzog farmed for 45 years in the Mayview area, and spent 14 years on the RM of Shellbrook council. He also worked in the maintenance department at the Saskatchewan Penitentiary. Herzog was survived by his wife and three children.

In addition to the three charges stemming from the investigation into the fatal collision, Bird also faces multiple break-and-enter charges. The Crown alleges he broke into eight cabins in the Christopher Lake area in November 2018. He has also been charged with a more recent break-and-enter on Preston Avenue in Saskatoon.