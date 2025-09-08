Christopher Lake man declared deceased following fatal rollover

There was a fatality in a single vehicle rollover in Emma Lake on Saturday.

According to RCMP On Sept. 7 at approximately 11:20 a.m., Prince Albert RCMP received a report of a single-vehicle rollover on Highway 953 in Emma Lake.

Officers responded along with local fire and EMS. The sole occupant of the vehicle was declared deceased by EMS at the scene. He has been identified as a 55-year-old male from Christopher Lake. According to RCMP his family has been notified.

Prince Albert RCMP continues to investigate with the assistance of a Saskatchewan RCMP collision reconstructionist.