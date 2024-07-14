Man deceased after incident on Waskesiu Lake

A male is deceased after an incident on Waskesiu Lake on Sunday.

According to RCMP on July 14 at approximately 3:00 p.m., Waskesiu RCMP responded to multiple calls of an adult male in distress at Waskesiu Lake in Prince Albert Provincial Park.

Officers attended along with EMS and Parks Canada Wardens. The male was removed from the water and declared deceased by EMS on the scene.

According to RCMP the Saskatchewan Coroners Service has taken carriage of the investigation.

As this is considered a sudden death investigation and there is no element of criminality, we will not be releasing any further details including the names of the deceased or anyone involved.