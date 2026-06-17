Man convicted of murdering Misha Pavelick to receive seven-year youth sentence

Brandon Harder

Regina Leader-Post

The man convicted of murdering Misha Pavelick will not be sentenced as an adult for the 2006 offence, in spite of the Crown’s assertion that he should be.

Instead, he is to receive a youth sentence of seven years, though some particulars, including whether he will receive credit for time already served in custody, have not yet been determined.

The man cannot be identified in keeping with the Youth Criminal Justice Act (YCJA). He was 17 years old on the May long weekend in 2006 when 19-year-old Pavelick was fatally stabbed, after a campground party for teens descended into chaos.

On Nov. 14, 2025, following a trial, a jury convicted the man of second-degree murder.

Justice Catherine Dawson provided an overview of the framework for youth sentencing in a lengthy decision delivered orally in Regina’s Court of King’s Bench on Monday afternoon.

Dawson stated Monday: “The presumption of diminished moral blameworthiness and culpability is premised on the concept that, because of their age, young people have heightened vulnerability, less maturity and a reduced capacity for moral judgement.”

The judge commented that this presumption is offered to all youths, even until the day before they turn 18.

The Crown laid out early on in the case that, if convicted, it would seek an adult sentence for the now-convicted man. Prosecutor Adam Breker previously made submissions to support the Crown’s application in that regard.

In order to be successful on such an application, the Crown would have to satisfy a two-stage test, court heard.

First, it would have to prove the youth offender “possesses adult-like maturity, adult-like capacity for moral judgement, and adult like independence,” Dawson said.

On such applications, the burden rests with the Crown to prove beyond a reasonable doubt the youth offender was acting with the capacity of an adult, according to the judge.

Dawson spoke at length about a series of factors the court must consider to conduct an analysis in such cases.

In the end, the judge surmised the Crown had not met its burden.

“While some things did indicate some degree of independence, others point in the other direction,” Dawson said.

“The evidence fails to satisfy me beyond a reasonable doubt.”

Court heard the second stage of the test would have required the Crown to prove that a youth sentence would not “be of sufficient length to hold the young person accountable for his or her offending behaviour.”

However, Dawson did not conduct a fulsome analysis of this second stage, as the first stage was not satisfied.

She said she will impose the sentence authorized under a section of the YJCA that prescribes a seven-year sentence for second-degree murder, with part to be served in custody and part in the community under supervision.

“I appreciate that the violence and senselessness of this crime, as well as the fact that 19 years have passed since Misha Pavelick was killed, will cause some to view this as an injustice,” Dawson said.

“However, I am bound to adhere to the law, the Youth Criminal Justice Act, and the interpretations of the law as prescribed to me by the Supreme Court of Canada.”

She did not pass sentence Monday, asking lawyers for further submissions on a number of issues including their positions on whether the convicted man should be credited for time he spent in custody before being sentenced.

She adjourned to consider these submissions and is scheduled to pass sentence Tuesday afternoon.

bharder@potmedia.com