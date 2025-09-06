Man charged with arson after grass fire north of city 

A man has been arrested after a grass fire in the RM of Buckland on Wednesday.

According to RCMP On Sept. 3 at approximately 2:30 p.m., Prince Albert RCMP were notified by Buckland Fire and Resue of a large grass fire burning along Highway 2, approximately five kilometers North of Prince Albert. Initial reports indicated that the grass fire may have been intentionally set.

Prince Albert RCMP responded immediately, and investigation determined the fire to be human caused.

“Situations like this are gravely concerning, especially in light of the devastating fire season Northern Saskatchewan has experienced,” Prince Albert RCMP officer Sgt. Dan Lozinski said in a release. Thankfully the grass fire was quickly controlled by on-scene firefighters.

According to RCMP 35-year-old Larry Bird of Little Red River First Nation, was arrested near the scene and is charged with one count, arson – damage to property, contrary to section 434 of the Criminal Code, and one count, failure to comply with the conditions of a probation order, to not possess incendiary devices such as lighters or matches contrary to section 733.1(1) of the Criminal Code. Bird is also charged with an allegation of breaching the conditions of a conditional sentence order from July 16, 2025, not to possess a lighter (Information #90585147).

Larry Bird was remanded into custody and appeared in Provincial Court on Friday.